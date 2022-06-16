Real Columbus Wedding: Caitlin and Wesley Graham

June 19, 2021 | In 2015, Caitlin (Prange) and Wesley Graham were both coaching at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois—she in track and field, and he in football. By 2019, Wesley was ready to pop the question, and he devised an especially sneaky way to do so. In May that year, Caitlin planned a couple’s weekend getaway at Gervasi Vineyard in northern Ohio.

“I planned the whole trip, not knowing I was planning the perfect moment for him to ask,” Caitlin says. “I was so surprised!”

To plan their wedding, Caitlin enlisted the help of her mother, Regina Prange, who owns floral studio Natural Designs. Prange helped with planning and, naturally, created the floral pieces for the day. Caitlin also wore her mother’s veil and a bracelet that matched one her mother wore, both made by a close friend.

“Being able to celebrate with all of the people we love,” was the highlight of the day, Caitlin says, as was their DJ, Joe Moorer, singing and rapping at the reception.

Vendors

Ceremony: Scarlet City Church

Reception and caterer: Brookside Golf & Country Club

Cake: Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co.

Planner and florist: Natural Designs

Rentals: All Occasions Party Rental and Aiden & Grace

Cocktail hour music: The Conspiracy Band

Reception music: Sutton Entertainment

Photographer: Nicole Dixon Photographic

Stationery: The Floral Plan (formerly Plan Events & Design)

Transportation: Xtreme Limo

Accommodations: SpringHill Suites Columbus Dublin and Embassy Suites by Hilton Columbus Dublin

Rehearsal dinner: Griggs Reservoir Boathouse

Sunday brunch: Bride’s parents’ home, catered by Bleu & Fig

Bride’s attire: Watters gown from BHLDN, alterations by Joyce Eubanks of Alterations on Lane, mother’s veil, shoes from Nordstrom

Bride’s hair and makeup: Goode Beauty and MM Creative Studios

Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse, accessories from The Tie Bar

Rings: Huelsman's Jewelers, The Hills Jewelry and Manly Bands

Bridesmaids’ attire: Alfred Sung gowns from Gilded Social

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse