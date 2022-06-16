Real Columbus Wedding: Caitlin and Wesley Graham

A sneaky proposal for a florist’s daughter

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Caitlin and Wesley Graham married on June 19, 2021, at Scarlet City Church, with a reception at Brookside Golf & Country Club.

June 19, 2021 | In 2015, Caitlin (Prange) and Wesley Graham were both coaching at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois—she in track and field, and he in football. By 2019, Wesley was ready to pop the question, and he devised an especially sneaky way to do so. In May that year, Caitlin planned a couple’s weekend getaway at Gervasi Vineyard in northern Ohio.  

“I planned the whole trip, not knowing I was planning the perfect moment for him to ask,” Caitlin says. “I was so surprised!” 

To plan their wedding, Caitlin enlisted the help of her mother, Regina Prange, who owns floral studio Natural Designs. Prange helped with planning and, naturally, created the floral pieces for the day. Caitlin also wore her mother’s veil and a bracelet that matched one her mother wore, both made by a close friend. 

“Being able to celebrate with all of the people we love,” was the highlight of the day, Caitlin says, as was their DJ, Joe Moorer, singing and rapping at the reception. 

Vendors 

Ceremony: Scarlet City Church 

Reception and caterer: Brookside Golf & Country Club 

Cake: Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co. 

Planner and florist: Natural Designs 

Rentals: All Occasions Party Rental and Aiden & Grace 

Cocktail hour music: The Conspiracy Band 

Reception music: Sutton Entertainment 

Photographer: Nicole Dixon Photographic 

Stationery: The Floral Plan (formerly Plan Events & Design) 

Transportation: Xtreme Limo 

Accommodations: SpringHill Suites Columbus Dublin and Embassy Suites by Hilton Columbus Dublin 

Rehearsal dinner: Griggs Reservoir Boathouse 

Sunday brunch: Bride’s parents’ home, catered by Bleu & Fig 

Bride’s attire: Watters gown from BHLDN, alterations by Joyce Eubanks of Alterations on Lane, mother’s veil, shoes from Nordstrom 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Goode Beauty and MM Creative Studios 

Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse, accessories from The Tie Bar 

Rings: Huelsman's Jewelers, The Hills Jewelry and Manly Bands 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Alfred Sung gowns from Gilded Social 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse 