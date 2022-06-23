Real Columbus Wedding: Kendall and Ashley Loyer

Dana Randall

Dec. 12, 2021 | When Kendall Loyer and Ashley Dorner met in January 2017, neither of them could have imagined that a few years later they would be exchanging vows.

“Kendall was a boxing instructor at the gym where I attended fitness classes,” recalls Ashley, now Ashley Loyer. “She had no idea if I was gay or lesbian or anything like that, and I wasn’t giving her any hints because I didn’t even know. But it was very funny and intriguing to feel like ‘I really love this person and I’m going to explore why I feel this way.’”

Kendall later asked Ashley if she wanted to go out for pho, and by April, they were officially “a thing,” Ashley says. Despite her initial uncertainty about dating a woman for the first time, she felt certain enough to present Kendall with a promise ring just a couple of months later.

The proposal began as a bicoastal agreement over the phone while Ashley was attending Navy Supply Corps School in Newport, Rhode Island, and Kendall was starting her Ph.D. program at University of California, Riverside.

The couple had an informal ceremony at a courthouse in Rhode Island in 2020. Ashley gave Kendall a more formal proposal a few months later; after multiple deployments and COVID challenges, they were finally able to celebrate with friends and family in December 2021.

“The wedding itself got pushed back a couple times,” says Ashley. “But Jorgensen Farms was amazing at working with us to shift dates as necessary and help make our wedding day feel as special as possible.” Family and friends pitched in, too: An old friend from high school offered to officiate the 2020 wedding, since he lived nearby and was already ordained; another friend officiated the 2021 ceremony; and Kendall’s mother baked desserts for the day, including a pineapple upside-down cake in lieu of a traditional tiered cake.

The brides added another special touch to the night by changing outfits after the ceremony. “One of the most memorable moments for us was seeing everyone’s faces as we entered for the ceremony, and then again afterward with our outfit changes,” says Ashley.

“We are truly thankful for our vendors that helped bring our vision to life,” Kendall adds. “It all truly felt like magic and went by way too fast.”

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winter 2022 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2022.

Vendors

Ceremony, reception, caterer and florist:Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove

Desserts: Baked by Kendall’s mother

Music and photo booth:Josh Staley Productions

Photographer: Theory Image

Stationery: Zola.com and Minted.com

Accommodations:SpringHill Suites Columbus Easton Area

Kendall's attire: Made with Love Bridal gown from A&Bé Bridal Shop (Seattle) for ceremony, Mac Duggal gown for reception, Badgley Mischka shoes, accessories from Carroll’s Jewelers (Marion) and family heirlooms

Ashley’s attire: U.S. Navy dress uniform for ceremony, suit from Benchmark Clothiers (Savage, Maryland), family heirloom accessories for reception

Kendall’s hair: Penzone Salons + Spas

Brides’ makeup:OffBlack Arts (Seattle)

Rings: Engagement rings from Angara (Los Angeles), Benz & Co. Diamonds (New York City); wedding bands from Kay Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from JJsHouse.com

Flower dancer's suit:Etsy