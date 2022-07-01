Real Columbus Wedding: Emma and Colton Bloecher

July 3, 2021 | Their wedding may have taken place in high summer, but Emma (Schnell) and Colton Bloecher chose an autumnal palette for their boho-themed wedding last Fourth of July weekend. The pair met in 2015 during Colton's senior year at Ohio Wesleyan University, where he was friends with Emma's brother, Spencer.

"On an alumni weekend, [the three of us] spent a few days—and far too many beers—at tailgates, sporting events and dive bars," Emma says. "The rest, as they say, is history."

For their big day, the couple planned a weekend getaway for themselves and their guests.

"Emma is an extremely thoughtful and detail-oriented person," Colton says. "Each piece of the wedding and weekend was empathetically designed, from the welcome baskets in cabins/rooms to the beer koozies included with dinner place settings to allowing her bridesmaids to choose the dresses in which they felt most comfortable. But above all, the most personal and special thing about our wedding was enabled by the venue, Crockett's Run, where we reserved all of the cabins and lodges on the property so that our closest family and friends could stay together, in one place, for the entirety of the weekend. Having the lodging, rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception and after party at a single property made it extremely easy on everyone, and for [Emma and me], made it possible to spend time with as many people as we humanly could—which was the most important thing for us."

Emma calls her and Colton's wedding day "the best day of our lives," adding that "while making that marital commitment to one another would have sufficed on its own, we cannot overstate the gratitude we have for our family, friends, and especially our vendors for helping to bring the day to life," she says. "We couldn't have imagined a more perfect day."

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Crockett's Run

Caterer and cake: Espelette Catering

Planner: Meg Verticchio

Florist: Shaffer Creative Co.

Rentals:Lasting Impressions Event Rental and Trailer Made Mobile Bar

Ceremony music: Roman Fragasse

Cocktail hour and reception music:The Wet Bandits

Photographer: Jess Cart Photography

Stationery: Minted.com and Kaleigh's Letters

Accommodations: Crockett's Run and Holiday Inn Express Hocking Hills-Logan

Rehearsal dinner: Crockett's Run

Bride’s attire: Watters gown from Luxe Redux Bridal, shoes from Madewell, Paper Clay Co. earrings

Gown cleaning/preservation:LA Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Kelsey Rowley Hair and DB Professional Makeup Artistry

Groom’s attire: Suit from J.Crew, tie from Daisy and Oak Studio

Rings: Engagement ring from Jared, bride's band from Alexis Russell, groom's band from Blue Nile

Bridesmaids’ attire: Own gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Ensembles from J.Crew