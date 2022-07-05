Real Columbus Wedding: Carson and Andrew Kitzmiller

Abernathy Miller

Sept. 25, 2021 | When Andrew and Carson (Wagner) Kitzmiller exchanged vows at Carson’s childhood home in Lewis Center, it was the couple’s second time saying “I do,” but their first chance to celebrate with loved ones.

“It was like we finally got our big day,” says Carson. “We didn’t know when or if it was ever going to happen.” But after three years, a global pandemic, a rescheduled wedding and an impromptu ceremony, everything came together.

Andrew, a dentist, and Carson, a market researcher, met at Ohio State University in 2012 through mutual friends.

“I was really drawn to how frank and upfront [Andrew] is,” says Carson. “But it was our mutual spontaneity and curiosity for life that really brought us together.”

Spontaneity is something the couple has in spades, evidenced by a whirlwind trip to Europe before they got engaged.

“We randomly bought standby tickets to Europe when there was an airline that had a deal. We just took a backpack each and just went to Paris,” says Andrew. “It was exciting wondering if we would get a seat on the next flight.”

After a romantic proposal in Goodale Park, the couple—who now live in Cincinnati—planned their big day for September 2020, complete with all the bells and whistles. But the pandemic put an indefinite hold on their plans. They rescheduled for September 2021, but stayed true to their spontaneous nature and their original plan, in a way.

“We scrapped the idea for the big wedding and had a surprise ceremony with 10 people the day before our original date,” says Carson. “But since we already had the 2021 date held, we decided to throw a big party then, too.” Having it at Carson’s parents’ home added several layers of sentimentality.

“My family built that house when I was 13, and sold it shortly after [the wedding],” she says. “It was kind of the perfect send-off.”

The couple’s elegant, bohemian-themed fete included flowers by Bear Roots Floral, boho lighting fixtures and specialty cocktails named for the Kitzmiller’s English bulldog, Winston.

“The best part was finally getting to experience it together,” says Andrew. “Seeing her in the dress that’d been hanging in her closet for three years was incredible.”

Adds Carson, “Everyone was just ready to celebrate. The whole weekend was a serotonin high.”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Bride’s parents’ home

Caterer: Metro Cuisine

Cake: Family friend

Planner: Events Held Dear

Florist: Bear Roots Floral

Rentals: Lasting Impressions Event Rental, Aiden & Grace and Serendipity Designs

Music: The Wild Path

Photographer and photo booth: The Brauns

Videographer: Little Tree Studios

Invitations: Minted.com

Signage, illustrations and other stationery:Paper Betty

Transportation: The Ride

Accommodations: Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel

Rehearsal dinner: Polaris Grill

Sunday brunch:Biscuit Boss food truck at bride’s parents’ home

Bride’s attire: Gown and veil from Bridal and Formal, reception jumpsuit from Zhivago, Sophia Webster ceremony shoes, Givenchy reception shoes

Bride’s hair and makeup: Lacquer Gallery, Angie Warren Makeup Artistry

Groom’s attire: Suit from The Black Tux

Rings: Engagement ring from Store 5a, wedding bands from James Free Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Show Me Your Mumu gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from The Black Tux