Real Columbus Wedding: Brittany and Matthew Chandler

July 24, 2021 | Brittany (Cox) and Matthew Chandler grew up in the same town, but went to different schools and didn’t meet until a mutual friend introduced them when Brittany was in college. “We started out as friends, both in separate relationships,” Brittany says. “Months after being single at the same time, Matt asked me on our first date in winter 2013. It was so natural and easy, and we’ve grown together ever since.”

She describes Matt’s proposal five years later, during a trip to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, as “such a special, private moment—which is Matt’s specialty.” That specialty showed up on their wedding day, too, as the couple shared the vows they’d written during a private first look.

“It’s crazy how much chaos is involved in a wedding day; I didn’t anticipate the overstimulation that comes with it all,” Brittany says. “After all the hair and makeup and photos, I finally walked onto the wooded path to meet Matt for our first look. I found myself surrounded by trees and cliffs and ferns, and I was totally isolated from everyone else. Seeing Matt in that moment was absolutely the best single moment on that day, and definitely one of the top five moments in my life. … I couldn't have imagined anything better.”

The ceremony itself was officiated by Clark Tieman, Brittany’s best friend from their youth. Growing up, the two would often talk about their future selves. “As soon as we were old enough to understand what an officiant was, I asked Clark if he would be mine someday. He said yes,” Brittany remembers. “A few months after Matt proposed, I asked Clark again if he’d be our officiant. He responded, ‘I got my license the day after he proposed.’ ”

Other notable members of the wedding party were the couple’s dogs, Truda and Leroy, who joined the family a year into Brittany and Matt’s relationship. “They were the cuddliest members of our bridal party, and Crockett’s Run was happy to include them as special guests on site,” Brittany says.

She and Matt chose Crockett’s Run in part for its gorgeous backdrop. They “have prioritized nature throughout the entirety of our relationship, so it was essential that we had a venue reflective of that priority,” she notes. “Crockett’s Run is an immensely beautiful venue with stunning rock cliffs, private hiking trails, waterfalls, etc. That felt like a perfect and personal choice for us.”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Crockett’s Run

Caterer and cake: Catering by Scott

Florist:Rose & Berry

Music: DJ BFunk

Photographer: Photo 243

Stationery: Minted.com and DIY

Transportation: Fun Bus

Accommodations: Crockett’s Run, Sleep Inn Logan Ohio-Hocking Hills, Holiday Inn Express Hocking Hills-Logan

Rehearsal dinner: Crockett’s Run

Bride’s attire: Gown and hair piece from Henri’s Bridal

Bride’s makeup: Carly Jo Makeup

Groom’s attire: Indochino suit, Dazi tie

Rings: Bride’s rings from BlueNile.com, groom’s ring is a family heirloom

Bridesmaids’ attire: Birdy Grey gowns

Flower girl’s attire: BHLDN dress

Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Suits from Macy’s