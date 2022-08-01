Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison

July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.

It’s only fitting that the musical selections were so personal; Vanessa and Michael first met in 2010 in the Opus 9 ensemble of the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir. Vanessa harbored a secret crush on Michael and the pair even toured the state performing in the Cardinal Chorale, but they eventually went their separate ways. In 2019, the Cardinal Chorale hosted a reunion, where the pair reconnected and “sparks began to fly!” Vanessa says. “One friendly brunch turned into a date, which then turned into a relationship.”

Michael proposed on the first anniversary of their relationship—how else?—by serenading Vanessa with one of her favorite songs, which he played on his guitar.

Vanessa says one of the most memorable parts of her and Michael’s wedding day was entering the reception as newlyweds. “Our entrance was phenomenal,” she says. “When we entered the ballroom, there were cameras everywhere like paparazzi—over 240 people taking pictures of us was quite the experience!”

Vendors

Ceremony:New Birth Christian Ministries

Reception and caterer: Hilton Columbus at Easton

Cake: Capital City Cakes

Florist: Battiste LaFleur Galleria

Music: DJ Angie Dee

Photographer: Comfort Photography

Stationery: TheKnot.com

Rehearsal dinner: Grandison family residence

Accommodations and Sunday brunch: Hilton Columbus at Easton

Bride’s attire: Gown and veil from Wendy’s Bridal, shoes from David’s Bridal, accessories from David’s Bridal and Amazon

Bride’s hair and makeup: Tori Fowler at Kiessence Grande Beauty & Barber and Faces by Monet

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Engagement ring from Sakasci Diamonds, wedding bands from Zales

Bridesmaids’ and flower girls’ attire: Gowns from David’s Bridal

Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse