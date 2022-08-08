Real Columbus Wedding: Annie and Will Gutmann
Personal touches accented this millennial couple’s big day.
May 28, 2021 | Annie (Maglione) and Will Gutmann’s love story is a modern classic: “In true millennial fashion, our story began when we met on a dating app in December of 2015,” Annie says. Their first date was at The Rossi, where they stayed for three drinks—something Annie considered a good sign. The pair have returned to the Short North restaurant for dinner every year on the anniversary of that date, so it’s only natural that they visited on their wedding day for photos and a Champagne toast. “This was such a special part of our day!” says Annie.
In another personal touch, Annie took her mother’s wedding gown to Dublin Cleaners for restoration and to alterations specialist Carolyn Fang, who sized it to fit Annie. She wore the gown to the rehearsal dinner.
“As practically every 2020-2021 couple can attest, COVID wedding planning can be very stressful,” Annie says. “Our coordinator, Katelyn (of Aisle & Co.), and photographer, Lauren (of Lauren Anne Photography), were the most incredible support system leading up to the wedding and day of. We owe so much of our happy wedding story to their patience and planning and are forever grateful to them.”
On the big day, Annie says the most memorable moment took place just after the ceremony, when she and Will took a few moments away from their guests and wedding party “to soak it all in,” she says. “It was wonderful to have a moment alone together during such a busy day.”
