Real Columbus Wedding: Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes

Sept. 10, 2021 | Call it love at first sight: When Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes toured Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove, they knew they’d found The One. “I went home and canceled our other tours, because I know that was it as soon as we walked in,” Sydney says. “The lighting was gorgeous, the greenhouse is a show-stopper, and our coordinator, Corie, was amazing from day one.”

The pair met 10 years before their wedding via a mutual friend, and Adam gave what Sydney calls “the perfect proposal” during a February 2020 trip to Savannah, Georgia.

Not doing a first look on the day of the wedding turned out to be perfect for the couple, too. “I knew I wanted the first time Adam saw me in my wedding dress to be when I walked down the aisle, and it was worth it,” she says. “Turning the corner to enter the greenhouse and seeing him standing there was a moment I will never forget, and I can't thank our photographers enough for capturing his face in that moment.”

A number of special touches enhanced the day, thanks in part to the cost savings gained by hosting the event on a Friday. Place cards took the form of hand-calligraphed magnolia leaves, which Sydney says many guests kept and had framed. Another hit with guests: a custom neon sign reading “drunk in love” that served as a photo booth backdrop. The newlyweds’ pup, Stella, was present at the wedding in spirit in the form of a custom cake topper from Etsy, and branded ice cubes and fruit peels added a touch of class to the signature cocktail, an Old Fashioned. “It was just such a special touch and made the cocktails delicious and cute,” Sydney says. She also carried a pair of charms on her bouquet honoring her father, who passed away when she was 14.

But above all, the most special part of the day was the speech Sydney’s stepfather gave.

“The entire reception was in tears,” Sydney remembers. “It was the most heartfelt speech honoring my dad and paying tribute to our family. It was such an amazing way to bring all of our families together and remind all of us of how much love and support we have with each other.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer:Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove

Desserts:Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co. and Nothing Bundt Cakes

Custom ice cubes: Rock On Ice

Florist: Kaylie Gannon

Rentals:Aiden & Grace

Music: DJ Donnie

Photographer: Photo 243

Photo booth: The Selfie Spot 614

Stationery:Minted.com

Transportation:The Beat

Accommodations: Aloft Columbus Easton

Rehearsal dinner: The Lakes Golf and Country Club

Sunday brunch:Pins Mechanical Co. at Easton

Bride’s attire:Martina Liana gown from White of Dublin, veil from Etsy, shoes from Dillard’s

Bride’s hair and makeup: The Bride Bar (closed)

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from By Vesna

Rings:Worthington Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Amsale gowns from Gilded Social

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from By Vesna