Real Columbus Wedding: Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes
Personalized elements and special touches made for a memorable day.
Sept. 10, 2021 | Call it love at first sight: When Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes toured Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove, they knew they’d found The One. “I went home and canceled our other tours, because I know that was it as soon as we walked in,” Sydney says. “The lighting was gorgeous, the greenhouse is a show-stopper, and our coordinator, Corie, was amazing from day one.”
The pair met 10 years before their wedding via a mutual friend, and Adam gave what Sydney calls “the perfect proposal” during a February 2020 trip to Savannah, Georgia.
Not doing a first look on the day of the wedding turned out to be perfect for the couple, too. “I knew I wanted the first time Adam saw me in my wedding dress to be when I walked down the aisle, and it was worth it,” she says. “Turning the corner to enter the greenhouse and seeing him standing there was a moment I will never forget, and I can't thank our photographers enough for capturing his face in that moment.”
A number of special touches enhanced the day, thanks in part to the cost savings gained by hosting the event on a Friday. Place cards took the form of hand-calligraphed magnolia leaves, which Sydney says many guests kept and had framed. Another hit with guests: a custom neon sign reading “drunk in love” that served as a photo booth backdrop. The newlyweds’ pup, Stella, was present at the wedding in spirit in the form of a custom cake topper from Etsy, and branded ice cubes and fruit peels added a touch of class to the signature cocktail, an Old Fashioned. “It was just such a special touch and made the cocktails delicious and cute,” Sydney says. She also carried a pair of charms on her bouquet honoring her father, who passed away when she was 14.
But above all, the most special part of the day was the speech Sydney’s stepfather gave.
“The entire reception was in tears,” Sydney remembers. “It was the most heartfelt speech honoring my dad and paying tribute to our family. It was such an amazing way to bring all of our families together and remind all of us of how much love and support we have with each other.”
Vendors
Ceremony, reception and caterer:Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove
Desserts:Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co. and Nothing Bundt Cakes
Custom ice cubes: Rock On Ice
Florist: Kaylie Gannon
Rentals:Aiden & Grace
Music: DJ Donnie
Photographer: Photo 243
Photo booth: The Selfie Spot 614
Stationery:Minted.com
Transportation:The Beat
Accommodations: Aloft Columbus Easton
Rehearsal dinner: The Lakes Golf and Country Club
Sunday brunch:Pins Mechanical Co. at Easton
Bride’s attire:Martina Liana gown from White of Dublin, veil from Etsy, shoes from Dillard’s
Bride’s hair and makeup: The Bride Bar (closed)
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from By Vesna
Rings:Worthington Jewelers
Bridesmaids’ attire: Amsale gowns from Gilded Social
Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from By Vesna