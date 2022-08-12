Real Columbus Wedding: Elizabeth and Spencer Smith

Sept. 11, 2021 | When Elizabeth Arentz sat down in theater class on her first day of high school in 2008, she was ready to learn. Her teacher made a joke about the seating chart and who would have to sit next to the “class troublemaker”—Spencer Smith. Elizabeth thought to herself, “please don’t make me sit next to him,” but it wasn’t long before she was wishing otherwise, she says.

Fast-forward 13 years: Spencer planned a trip for him and Elizabeth to Canaan Valley Ski Resort in West Virginia. On Feb. 6, 2021, during a snowy hike at nearby Blackwater Falls State Park, he asked Elizabeth to marry him.

It may have been a long journey from meeting to engagement, but the subsequent journey to the altar passed in a flash. In just seven months, Elizabeth planned the entire wedding by herself, she says.

At the reception, “We had five different case, because I’m a huge dessert lover!” Elizabeth says. “It turned out really well for pictures, and the guests loved all the cake options.” She also notes that the toasts, given by childhood friends, were really special, and she and Spencer (and their guests) had a blast dancing the night away to the live band.

Vendors

Ceremony, reception, caterer and cake: New Albany Country Club

Florist: Madison House Designs

Rentals: Serendipity Designs

Music:Scarlet Fever Band

Photographer:Nicole Dixon Photographic

Stationery: Minted.com

Accommodations:Courtyard by Marriott Columbus New Albany

Rehearsal dinner: The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek

Bride’s attire:Jenny Yoo gown, plus a veil, shoes and accessories, all from BHLDN

Bride’s hair and makeup: Penzone Salons + Spas

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from The Black Tux

Rings:Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ attire: Assorted/own gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from The Black Tux

Ring bearer’s attire: Amazon