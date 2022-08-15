Real Columbus Wedding: Alex and DJ Szuhay

Aug. 14, 2021 | Alex (Casola) and DJ Szuhay’s love story begins at Ohio State University. That’s where, in 2017, they met … during Alex’s interview to work for OSU Athletics, where DJ already was employed. After working together (and dating) for several years, DJ planned a pandemic-friendly proposal for May 2020.

“A friend of mine tricked me into having a socially distant picnic on the Oval at Ohio State, and DJ was waiting there for me at the edge of the long walk by the Ohio State crest,” Alex says. “We were the only people there, which made it very private and intimate. I loved that it was at Ohio State, since we both attended school there, met there, and [it] is one of our favorite places in the world.”

It’s only natural, then, that the couple—who now live in New York City—traveled back to Central Ohio for their wedding. While their rescue French bulldog, Bao, couldn’t be on-site on the big day, they honored him with photographs, on cocktail napkins and by addressing the favors—buckeyes from The Buckeye Lady—to guests from him. Those favors benefited other pups, too: The Buckeye Lady donates some of the proceeds to Central Ohio rescue organizations.

Other special touches included a cookie table, which honored Alex’s Italian heritage and DJ’s hometown of Youngstown. “We had family bring in cookies from all over and brought some of our favorites from our home bakery in NYC,” Alex says.

But above all, the thing she and DJ remember most was “having all of our closest family and friends all together in one place after a year and a half of not seeing each other due to the pandemic,” Alex says. “It made getting together and celebrating our marriage that much more special, and everyone really cherished every moment together. Between our welcome reception Friday night and the events leading into and throughout Saturday, we were able to enjoy the company of, chat to and have a great time with everyone who attended our wedding, which is super special to us.”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception:Magnolia Hill Farm

Officiant:Columbus Wedding Officiants

Caterer: The Berwick

Cake:Lavender and Honey Wedding Cakes

Florist:Old Slate Farm

Rentals:Aiden & Grace, Lost and Found Event Rentals, Short & Stout Mobile Bar

Music:Bluewater Kings Band

Photographer:Starling Studio

Videographer: Time Capsule Collective

Stationery:Paper Refinery

Transportation:Columbus Coach

Accommodations:Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel

Rehearsal dinner:Asterisk Supper Club

Bride’s attire:Lazaro gown and a veil from La Jeune Mariee, Betsey Johnson shoes, Olive + Piper earrings and hair pins

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Goode Beauty, makeup by Maggie Thomas

Groom’s attire: Suit from Pursuit, accessories from The Tie Bar

Rings: Engagement ring from Rockledge Jewelers, wedding bands from Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ attire:Jenny Yoo gowns from Gilded Social and Revelry gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Pursuit