Real Columbus Wedding: Natalie and Grant Holbrook

Sept. 18, 2021 | In late 2017, Natalie Gilbert moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, and befriended a fellow former Midwesterner named Adam, who invited her to a “family dinner” with his friends. When Adam asked Natalie if he could set her up with one of his friends, she laughed it off.

“Despite him talking up his ‘wonderful friends and handsome coworkers,’ I did not buy that he could pick someone for me that I would hit it off with,” she says.

Meanwhile, Adam was telling his friend, Grant Holbrook, that he’d met someone who seemed like a great fit.

“Being the skeptic that I am, I quickly dismissed the thought of being set up with someone I had never met,” Grant says. “I introduced myself to Natalie, and promptly ignored her the rest of the night because I didn't believe in being set up.”

The following weekend, Adam, Grant and Natalie were part of a larger group that traveled to Park City, Utah, for the city’s annual “world’s largest shotski.”

“After meeting up with our friends and taking the shot, I began to talk with Natalie,” Grant says. “I quickly realized how right Adam was—she was perfect. We talked about growing up in the Midwest, our love for football, and how dating was stupid. We promptly deleted each other’s dating apps, because there wasn't anyone deemed good enough for Natalie or myself. The rest is history.”

Interestingly, the couple had something else in common beyond their Midwest backgrounds: Natalie’s maiden name, Gilbert, is also Grant’s middle name.

To honor their unconventional meeting, the pair ended their September 2021 wedding ceremony by taking a “just married” shotski at the end of their recessional. “It only seemed appropriate,” says Natalie, now Natalie Holbrook.

“Our day was perfect,” she adds. “Personal touches, the people, the weather, the food, the ambiance, etc. made for an amazing day and wedding.”

