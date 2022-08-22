Real Columbus Wedding: Kyle Richards and John Folk

Aug. 21, 2021 | When Kyle Richards moved to Columbus, a friend introduced him to John Folk and it was, according to the couple’s wedding website, “love at first sight, and second and third.” They got engaged during the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon, when John proposed to Kyle in front of their family and friends.

They were surrounded by family and friends on their wedding day, too—more than 230 of them, in fact, plus a 15-person wedding party. The highlight of the wedding party, in our opinion, was the flower girl—Hannah Rutledge, an adult friend of the couple—alternated tossing petals and handing out cans of White Claw to guests as she strolled down the aisle to an acoustic version of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me.”

“We made the wedding ours,” Kyle says. “We enjoyed every minute of it and made sure to focus it around us.”

Don’t ask him to choose a favorite moment from the day, though. “It truly was the best day of our lives,” he says. “Love and support filled the room. From the ceremony to cocktail hour to dancing all night with the band, everything was seamless.”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception:Vue Columbus

Caterer: Together & Company

Cake:Short North Piece of Cake

Planner:Aisle & Co.

Florist:Baysore’s Flower Shop

Rentals:Got Ya Covered Linens, Aiden & Grace, Prema Designs

Music:The Conspiracy Band

Photographer: Amy Ann Photography

Stationery: Avant-Garde Impressions

Transportation: Columbus Coach

Accommodations:AC Hotel Columbus Downtown

Rehearsal dinner: The Walrus

Grooms’ attire: Suits from Marc White Bespoke, accessories from Pursuit

Rings:Alexander’s Jewelers

Groomsladies’ attire:Azazie gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Own suits