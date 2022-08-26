Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Adam Schaefer

Sept. 25, 2021 | Fall 2016, Timothy’s Bar at the University of Dayton: That’s where a mutual friend introduced Hannah (Clark) and Adam Schaefer. And just a few blocks away, in front of the campus’s iconic chapel, Adam asked Hannah to be his wife. “He had plans for a large celebration with all of our friends at Timothy’s [after],” Hannah says, “but unfortunately that was the same weekend Gov. DeWine shut down the state for COVID.”

There was celebration aplenty at the couple’s wedding 18 months later, however, when 175 friends and family gathered to witness Hannah and Adam’s union.

“The most memorable moment of our wedding was walking into the church [and] being surrounded by everyone we loved,” Hannah recalls. “It was overwhelming, but truly unforgettable.”

The evening continued with an elegant reception at the Ohio Statehouse, where a signature cocktail paid homage to the iconic bar that kicked off the couple’s love story and where music played a big part of the evening, with meaningful selections honoring both sides of the couple’s families.

“We really wanted our wedding to be romantic but to also reflect the fun-loving sides of our personalities,” Hannah says. “The night was one we will never forget as we danced the night away with all of our closest family and friends.”

