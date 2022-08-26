Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Adam Schaefer

An elegant, romantic wedding for college sweethearts from University of Dayton.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Hannah and Adam Schaefer married on Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Mary Church, with a reception at the Ohio Statehouse.

Sept. 25, 2021 | Fall 2016, Timothy’s Bar at the University of Dayton: That’s where a mutual friend introduced Hannah (Clark) and Adam Schaefer. And just a few blocks away, in front of the campus’s iconic chapel, Adam asked Hannah to be his wife. “He had plans for a large celebration with all of our friends at Timothy’s [after],” Hannah says, “but unfortunately that was the same weekend Gov. DeWine shut down the state for COVID.” 

There was celebration aplenty at the couple’s wedding 18 months later, however, when 175 friends and family gathered to witness Hannah and Adam’s union. 

“The most memorable moment of our wedding was walking into the church [and] being surrounded by everyone we loved,” Hannah recalls. “It was overwhelming, but truly unforgettable.” 

The evening continued with an elegant reception at the Ohio Statehouse, where a signature cocktail paid homage to the iconic bar that kicked off the couple’s love story and where music played a big part of the evening, with meaningful selections honoring both sides of the couple’s families. 

“We really wanted our wedding to be romantic but to also reflect the fun-loving sides of our personalities,” Hannah says. “The night was one we will never forget as we danced the night away with all of our closest family and friends.” 

Vendors 

Ceremony:St. Mary Church 

Reception: Ohio Statehouse 

Caterer: Milo’s Catering 

Cake: Love Cakes by DLM 

Planner: Aisle & Co. 

Florist:Prema Designs 

Ceremony music: Trinity Trio 

Cocktail hour and reception music: Josh Staley Productions 

Photographer: Starling Studio 

Live painter:Studio Von 

Stationery: You’re Invited 

Transportation: Xtreme Limo 

Accommodations: Hilton Columbus Downtown 

Rehearsal dinner: Lindey’s 

Bride’s attire: Monique Lhuillier gown and a veil from La Jeune Mariee, Bella Belle shoes, accessories from Diamond Nexus 

Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Penzone Salons + Spas; spray tan by Nali Mobile Spray Tans 

Groom’s attire: Michael Kors tuxedo from American Commodore Tuxedo 

Rings: James Free Jewelers 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Sorella Vita gowns from Off White 

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from American Commodore 