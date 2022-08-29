Real Columbus Wedding: Alicia and Evan Lynd

May 21, 2021 | Dayton residents Alicia (Kokomoor) and Evan Lynd first met through the H2O church at Wright State University in 2018. “She was the cool girl from out of town who would come to visit friends who moved down to Dayton. We'd see each other at events, weddings, whenever she was in town, always excited to see each other and catch up,” Evan remembers. Alicia eventually moved to Dayton in August 2019. “She had all the boys going crazy about her, but by some miracle, she decided to go on a date with the one without any hair,” Evan says with a laugh.

From there, Evan wasted no time. He popped the question on Christmas Eve 2020 while opening presents at the home they now share. And just shy of five months later, the pair married in a wedding full of DIY elements and other personal touches. Evan says the food was one such personalized component.

“We're breakfast people and ice cream people,” he notes. “We made sure to include both! We had two food trucks, one that served breakfast food, Broke Johnny, and ice cream, Graeter’s. We also shared a spoonful of ice cream instead of a slice of cake.”

The most memorable part of the day, he adds, was “the fact that it all went so smoothly, especially since we did it all ourselves,” which he calls “nothing short of a miracle.” He credits that miracle to the team of vendors they did rely on to help make their vision a reality. “Most importantly, shout-out to our photographers [for] being so efficient in getting every moment, including the dogs at the park, and immortalizing these memories for us in the perfect way,” he adds.

Although their wedding party was on the larger side—seven bridesmaids, five groomsmen and two ring bearers—the guest list was very intimate, with just 20 attendees at the ceremony and about 60 at the reception. “Making it small allowed us to savor every moment and make it all that much more memorable as a whole,” Evan notes.

The pair stayed at an Airbnb to explore Columbus the weekend after their Friday wedding, then had what Evan called a “multi-tiered” honeymoon featuring long weekend trips to Colorado and North Carolina. “We plan to go to Iceland for a hiking adventure once the world calms down some,” he adds.

Vendors

Ceremony:Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Reception: Wolfe Park

Caterer: Broke Johnny Food Truck and Drank Tank

Dessert: Graeter’s Food Truck

Florist:The Flowerman

Ceremony music: DIY

Reception music: VIP Events Management

Photographer and videographer: Captured Photography

Stationery: TheKnot.com

Sunday brunch:Lindey’s

Bride’s attire: Barbara Kavchok gown from Lace Bridal Couture, flower crown by The Flowerman

Bride’s hair and makeup: DIY

Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Do Amore engagement ring; wedding bands from Etsy

Bridesmaids’ attire: Zola.com

Groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse