Real Columbus Wedding: Therese and Aaron Krueger
Sept. 25, 2021 | It’s a modern love story: Therese (Adamo) and Aaron Kreuger matched on Hinge in August 2018, chatting on the app for several weeks before Aaron gathered the courage to ask Therese on a date. That was quickly followed by a group gathering to celebrate the birthdays of Aaron and two friends, then a mid-September coffee date that ended with the couple’s first kiss.
Two years later, in August 2020, Aaron took advantage of the couple’s regular date night to propose during a pre-dinner walk around Northam Park in Upper Arlington, near Therese’s childhood home. “I remember how sweet his words were and how excited I was to be there holding his hand,” Therese says. “I was so distracted by the smile on his face when I said yes that I almost forgot to look at the beautiful ring!” Their friend, Meghan McGuire of Oh Miss Meghan Photography, captured the proposal.
In a nod to Aaron’s home in Canada, welcome bags for wedding guests included both Canadian and American treats. “We also had a table of our parents’ and grandparents’ wedding photos displayed, which was one of our favorite things at the wedding! We loved seeing the generations of love that we both came from,” Therese adds.
Highlights of the day included taking photos alone on the golf course after the ceremony—again with McGuire behind the camera—“where we just got to enjoy each other and take a breath after getting married,” Therese says. “We also, of course, loved dancing with our guests, the amazing speeches and waving all of our loved ones goodbye at the sparkler exit.”
Vendors
Ceremony:St. Patrick Catholic Church
Reception and caterer: Pinnacle Golf Club
Cake: Deb Funk
Florist:Botanica Flowers
Rentals: Lasting Impressions Event Rentals
Music: Buckeye Entertainment
Photographer: Oh Miss Meghan Photography
Videographer: Cinemachine Studio
Stationery: Peabody Papers (now closed)
Transportation: Supreme Limousine
Accommodations: Home2 Suites by Hilton Grove City Columbus
Rehearsal dinner: Lashutka Event Center
Sunday brunch:Cambridge Tea House
Bride’s attire: Robert Bullock gown from White of Dublin, veil borrowed from her sister, Badgley Mischka shoes, BHLDN accessories
Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Hey Pretty! Beauty
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse
Rings: Diamond Cellar
Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns
Flower girl’s attire: Dress from Nordstrom
Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxes from Men’s Wearhouse
Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from Nordstrom