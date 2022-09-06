Real Columbus Wedding: Therese and Aaron Krueger

Sept. 25, 2021 | It’s a modern love story: Therese (Adamo) and Aaron Kreuger matched on Hinge in August 2018, chatting on the app for several weeks before Aaron gathered the courage to ask Therese on a date. That was quickly followed by a group gathering to celebrate the birthdays of Aaron and two friends, then a mid-September coffee date that ended with the couple’s first kiss.

Two years later, in August 2020, Aaron took advantage of the couple’s regular date night to propose during a pre-dinner walk around Northam Park in Upper Arlington, near Therese’s childhood home. “I remember how sweet his words were and how excited I was to be there holding his hand,” Therese says. “I was so distracted by the smile on his face when I said yes that I almost forgot to look at the beautiful ring!” Their friend, Meghan McGuire of Oh Miss Meghan Photography, captured the proposal.

In a nod to Aaron’s home in Canada, welcome bags for wedding guests included both Canadian and American treats. “We also had a table of our parents’ and grandparents’ wedding photos displayed, which was one of our favorite things at the wedding! We loved seeing the generations of love that we both came from,” Therese adds.

Highlights of the day included taking photos alone on the golf course after the ceremony—again with McGuire behind the camera—“where we just got to enjoy each other and take a breath after getting married,” Therese says. “We also, of course, loved dancing with our guests, the amazing speeches and waving all of our loved ones goodbye at the sparkler exit.”

Vendors

Ceremony:St. Patrick Catholic Church

Reception and caterer: Pinnacle Golf Club

Cake: Deb Funk

Florist:Botanica Flowers

Rentals: Lasting Impressions Event Rentals

Music: Buckeye Entertainment

Photographer: Oh Miss Meghan Photography

Videographer: Cinemachine Studio

Stationery: Peabody Papers (now closed)

Transportation: Supreme Limousine

Accommodations: Home2 Suites by Hilton Grove City Columbus

Rehearsal dinner: Lashutka Event Center

Sunday brunch:Cambridge Tea House

Bride’s attire: Robert Bullock gown from White of Dublin, veil borrowed from her sister, Badgley Mischka shoes, BHLDN accessories

Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hey Pretty! Beauty

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns

Flower girl’s attire: Dress from Nordstrom

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxes from Men’s Wearhouse

Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from Nordstrom