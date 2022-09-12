Real Columbus Wedding: Kristy and Kyle Sweeney

Sept. 18, 2021 | In April 2019, Kristy Parrish was swiping through Bumble when she came across a photo of a man fishing on a large inflatable flamingo at Higgins Lake in Michigan. She swiped, matching with Kyle Sweeney. “We talked about fishing, his grandparents’ lake house, my parents’ lake house and our love for adventure,” says Kristy, now Kristy Sweeney. Their first date—a five-hour session at Topgolf—was quickly followed by two more dates, all within four days. “We've been having the best time ever since,” Kristy says.

To propose, Kyle set up a trail of photos and notes in the home they had just moved into while Kristy was out at brunch with friends. “I walked inside and one of my favorite songs was playing—“Hands Down” by Dashboard Confessional,” she recalls. “The trail led out to the back sliding door, and when I opened it, Kyle was standing at the bottom of the deck. Our friends popped out and took photos as he proposed. I was completely surprised!”

Their wedding day incorporated details from their relationship, including flamingo-adorned pocket squares and socks for the groomsmen to reference that fateful Bumble photo. Just before the ceremony, which took place on the patio overlooking Big Darby Creek at Darby House, Kristy saw something incredible: an eagle flying across the creek behind Kyle as she and her father walked down the aisle. Kristy calls it a sign of “good luck for life!”

“The Darby House was a dream wedding venue,” she adds. “We loved that we could get ready [and] have the ceremony and the reception all at the same gorgeous location. We highly recommend the Darby House as a wedding venue.”

