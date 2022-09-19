Real Columbus Wedding: Megan McGinnis and Daniel Juarez

Feb. 2, 2022| Wednesday, Feb. 2, might seem like an odd day to get married, but for Megan McGinnis and Daniel Juarez, it made perfect sense. The pair eloped at the Franklin County Municipal Court at 2:22 p.m., driving home their wedding theme of “twos-days.”

They were wed by Judge Cynthia Ebner (“Bill Murray was busy,” Megan says) with just a few family members in attendance. Their maid of honor and best man took the form of two Lego figurines that rode in Megan’s bouquet; their ring bearer and flower girl were not allowed in the courthouse due to their being a French bulldog and a cat, respectively.

The pair met when Daniel subbed on Megan’s adult rec softball team, the Supermoons; they, along with a third friend, Daisy Ashburn, became inseparable best friends, Megan says, and stayed that way until Daisy moved across the country. “Something changed at that point, or maybe it was just timing, as I was finally single,” Megan says. “We were out at a bar, and he kissed me. I didn’t know I had feelings until that kiss, but we fell pretty hard for each other, and the rest is history.”

Daisy was among the guests at the elopement, serving as wedding planner, DJ and videographer. Despite the heavy rains and a subsequent snowstorm that canceled their honeymoon, the day was exactly what the couple had pictured—right down to being allowed to exchange vows in the form of meows. “Meowing is our love language,” Megan says.

“We just wanted a very simple courthouse wedding. I wanted to feel beautiful and have one special day with all my favorite things, and that is exactly what I got,” Megan says. “It had Lego, my pets in formalwear, meowing, our best friend Daisy, our families, and to top it all off, the photos turned out so much better than I could have imagined. I will treasure that day for the rest of my life.”

Vendors

Ceremony:Franklin County Municipal Court

Reception/caterer:Refectory Restaurant

Cake: Bride’s aunt

Florist: Rose Bredl Flowers & Garden

Music and videography: Friend of the couple

Photographer:Jessica Love Photography

Accommodations:Hilton Columbus Downtown

Bride’s attire: Gown from BohemiansMart.com, shoes from Macy’s, hair pins from GlamourBrideUSA on Etsy, earrings from TigerlillyCouture on Etsy

Bride’s hair and makeup:Square One Salon

Groom’s attire:Armani tux from Nordstrom, accessories from Amazon

Rings:Diamonds Direct and Qalo.com