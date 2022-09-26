Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral

Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table.

“After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward a few weeks later at a dinner date with friends on New Year’s Eve: We met again and found ourselves seated beside each other.” After dinner, the group went dancing; throughout the evening, the pair “found ourselves gravitating toward each other,” Ladun remembers. They exchanged numbers and never looked back, she adds.

After dating long distance for some time—Ladun had just moved to Columbus for work, while Adam lived in Canton—Adam eventually made his way to Columbus full-time in September 2018. And on New Year’s Eve 2019, in front of Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he proposed.

“Jan. 1 was our dating anniversary date, so that time of year is always special to us,” Ladun says. “It was about 30 minutes before midnight; we had just finished dinner, and I thought we were heading back to our hotel. I was busy messing with my shoes and not paying attention to where we were going. It wasn't until he stopped the car and came around to open my door that I even registered what was happening.”

The pair married last August at WatersEdge in Hilliard. Ladun says the two biggest highlights of the day were “walking down the aisle and seeing my soon-to-be-husband [and] … having a great time on the dance floor, surrounded by all our guests.”

Vendors

