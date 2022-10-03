Real Columbus Wedding: Ali Larrick and Daniel Sewberath Misser

Oct. 1, 2021 | Some couples experience that fabled “love at first sight” trope. For Ali Larrick and Daniel Sewberath Misser, budding romance was more of a slow burn. The pair first met in Washington, D.C., through work. Dan eventually asked Ali out, and she “said yes, then no—timing is everything,” Ali notes. “It took many more years of working and traveling abroad—passing like ships in the night—for the timing to be right and romance to bloom. Once we fell for each other, we fell hard and never looked back.”

Once Dan knew Ali was The One, not even a global pandemic could stop him from proposing … though it did thwart his plans a time or two. His first idea, to propose on a trip to Portugal in April 2020, was scuttled with the trip when international travel became too dangerous. California was his next choice, but that trip got canceled, too. Finally, in July 2020, Dan opted for a low-key proposal during a bike ride through Bicentennial Park. “We were staying in Columbus in an Airbnb to get away from NYC for a while,” Ali says. “When we got back to our Airbnb, my family were waiting to surprise us and celebrate. It ended up being perfect.”

Friends and family were a central focus of the couple’s wedding day 15 months later. Many friends from Ali and Dan’s time living in New York City and D.C. were traveling to Columbus, as were Dan’s family, many of whom live in Europe and Aruba. To honor all that travel, “we wanted to make sure that we delivered the best food and guest experience,” Ali says. “Our vendors were the best in the business. The entire day was completely seamless. … Everyone executed beyond our expectations, and I can't emphasize enough how much we’d recommend everyone we chose. We have the best memories and can look back on it knowing that we truly did have the wedding of our dreams.”

(See more of what Ali had to say about their wedding and the abundant thought she and Dan put into planning it in the captions of the slideshow below.)

And in case you were wondering, the newlyweds did finally get their trip to Portugal: They honeymooned in Lisbon and São Lourenço do Barrocal.

Vendors

Ceremony: First Congregational Church

Reception:Revery at North 4th Corridor

Caterer and dessert bar:Milo’s Catering

Cake:Costco

Planner:Aisle & Co.

Florist:Stem Floral Studio (bridal bouquet ribbon from The Lesser Bear)

Hedge wall:Aiden & Grace

Neon sign: Etsy

Lighting and music:Party Pleasers

Photographer:Theory Image

Stationery:Zola.com and Etsy

Transportation:The Beat

Accommodations: Hotel LeVeque

Rehearsal dinner: Bride’s mother’s house

Welcome drinks:The Keep

Sunday brunch: Groom’s family’s rental house

Bride’s attire:Alyssa Kristin gown and a veil from B.Loved Bridal, shoes from BHLDN, Mejuri earrings

Gown cleaning/preservation:Bart’s Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup:Lauren Wolff Hair Design and Eigensee Artistry

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from Suit Supply

Rings: Custom engagement ring by Adriatic Jewelry, bride’s band from Sarah O Jewelry, groom’s band from Worthington Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire:Azazie gowns

Flower girls’ and ring bearer’s attire: Etsy

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from The Black Tux