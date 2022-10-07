Real Columbus Wedding: Leah and Stephen Boose
A funny coincidence, a celebrity Cameo and a pair of unexpected wedding guests
Oct. 2, 2021 | Fate wasn’t about to let Leah (Niswander) and Stephen Boose get away from one another. After matching on both Bumble and Hinge in early 2018, “we knew that we had to meet in person,” Leah says. They quickly discovered they had much in common—including a shared birthday—and quickly began their path to happily ever after.
As it turns out, their first date was all it took for Stephen to make up his mind. When he proposed in June 2020, he presented Leah with the menu from their first date, on which he’d written, “March 2018, Leah 1st date. Seemed nervous, but perfect for me. Marry her!” After Leah said yes, Stephen had another well-planned surprise: A video he’d made featuring their time together over the last two years, clips of him asking her parents, his parents and her friends for permission to propose, and a Cameo video of Adam Doleac singing their song, “Puzzle of Us,” and wishing them a happy engagement.
Their wedding day the following year was filled with memorable moments, Leah says, though a few stood out for her. The first look she and Stephen shared was significant and “truly surreal,” she notes. “I was so excited and overcome with emotions that I could not stop crying.”
Another remarkable detail of the day stems from one of the key reasons Leah and Stephen chose Swan Lake Event Center as their venue. Leah’s maiden name was shortened from Neuschwanstein, which means “new swan,” she says, and swans were her late grandmother’s favorite animal. On their wedding day, the venue’s namesake birds followed the newlyweds around the property. “They were present during our first look and even peered in to look at the dance floor from the windows,” Leah remembers. “Both the venue coordinator and my dad told me that they were my grandparents watching over me during our wedding. It was so extremely special during the day, feeling like they were there.”
Vendors
Ceremony and reception: Swan Lake Event Center
Caterer: Creative Cuisine
Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake
Planner: Events Held Dear
Florist:The Flowerman
Rentals: Serendipity Designs and Got Ya Covered Linens
Ceremony music: Bluewater Kings Band string trio
Cocktail hour music: Bluewater Kings Band brass section
Reception music: Bluewater Kings Band
Photographer: Folchi Creative
Videographer: Hitched Creative
Photo booth: The Selfie Spot 614
Stationery: DIY and Etsy
Accommodations: SpringHill Suites Columbus Dublin
Rehearsal dinner: Z Cucina
Bride’s attire: Colby John gown and a veil from Luxe Redux Bridal, Nine West shoes
Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair styled by Angela Backscheider, Makeup by Bailey
Groom’s attire: Jos. A. Bank suit, accessories from Revelry
Rings: Engagement ring from Jared, wedding bands from Diamond Cellar
Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry gowns
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank