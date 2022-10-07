Real Columbus Wedding: Leah and Stephen Boose

Oct. 2, 2021 | Fate wasn’t about to let Leah (Niswander) and Stephen Boose get away from one another. After matching on both Bumble and Hinge in early 2018, “we knew that we had to meet in person,” Leah says. They quickly discovered they had much in common—including a shared birthday—and quickly began their path to happily ever after.

As it turns out, their first date was all it took for Stephen to make up his mind. When he proposed in June 2020, he presented Leah with the menu from their first date, on which he’d written, “March 2018, Leah 1st date. Seemed nervous, but perfect for me. Marry her!” After Leah said yes, Stephen had another well-planned surprise: A video he’d made featuring their time together over the last two years, clips of him asking her parents, his parents and her friends for permission to propose, and a Cameo video of Adam Doleac singing their song, “Puzzle of Us,” and wishing them a happy engagement.

Their wedding day the following year was filled with memorable moments, Leah says, though a few stood out for her. The first look she and Stephen shared was significant and “truly surreal,” she notes. “I was so excited and overcome with emotions that I could not stop crying.”

Another remarkable detail of the day stems from one of the key reasons Leah and Stephen chose Swan Lake Event Center as their venue. Leah’s maiden name was shortened from Neuschwanstein, which means “new swan,” she says, and swans were her late grandmother’s favorite animal. On their wedding day, the venue’s namesake birds followed the newlyweds around the property. “They were present during our first look and even peered in to look at the dance floor from the windows,” Leah remembers. “Both the venue coordinator and my dad told me that they were my grandparents watching over me during our wedding. It was so extremely special during the day, feeling like they were there.”

Vendors

Ceremony and reception: Swan Lake Event Center

Caterer: Creative Cuisine

Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake

Planner: Events Held Dear

Florist:The Flowerman

Rentals: Serendipity Designs and Got Ya Covered Linens

Ceremony music: Bluewater Kings Band string trio

Cocktail hour music: Bluewater Kings Band brass section

Reception music: Bluewater Kings Band

Photographer: Folchi Creative

Videographer: Hitched Creative

Photo booth: The Selfie Spot 614

Stationery: DIY and Etsy

Accommodations: SpringHill Suites Columbus Dublin

Rehearsal dinner: Z Cucina

Bride’s attire: Colby John gown and a veil from Luxe Redux Bridal, Nine West shoes

Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair styled by Angela Backscheider, Makeup by Bailey

Groom’s attire: Jos. A. Bank suit, accessories from Revelry

Rings: Engagement ring from Jared, wedding bands from Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank