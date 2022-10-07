Real Columbus Wedding: Leah and Stephen Boose

A funny coincidence, a celebrity Cameo and a pair of unexpected wedding guests

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Leah and Stephen Boose married on Oct. 2, 2021, at Swan Lake Event Center.

Oct. 2, 2021 | Fate wasn’t about to let Leah (Niswander) and Stephen Boose get away from one another. After matching on both Bumble and Hinge in early 2018, “we knew that we had to meet in person,” Leah says. They quickly discovered they had much in common—including a shared birthday—and quickly began their path to happily ever after. 

As it turns out, their first date was all it took for Stephen to make up his mind. When he proposed in June 2020, he presented Leah with the menu from their first date, on which he’d written, “March 2018, Leah 1st date. Seemed nervous, but perfect for me. Marry her!” After Leah said yes, Stephen had another well-planned surprise: A video he’d made featuring their time together over the last two years, clips of him asking her parents, his parents and her friends for permission to propose, and a Cameo video of Adam Doleac singing their song, “Puzzle of Us,” and wishing them a happy engagement. 

Their wedding day the following year was filled with memorable moments, Leah says, though a few stood out for her. The first look she and Stephen shared was significant and “truly surreal,” she notes. “I was so excited and overcome with emotions that I could not stop crying.”  

Another remarkable detail of the day stems from one of the key reasons Leah and Stephen chose Swan Lake Event Center as their venue. Leah’s maiden name was shortened from Neuschwanstein, which means “new swan,” she says, and swans were her late grandmother’s favorite animal. On their wedding day, the venue’s namesake birds followed the newlyweds around the property. “They were present during our first look and even peered in to look at the dance floor from the windows,” Leah remembers. “Both the venue coordinator and my dad told me that they were my grandparents watching over me during our wedding. It was so extremely special during the day, feeling like they were there.” 

Vendors 

Ceremony and reception: Swan Lake Event Center 

Caterer: Creative Cuisine 

Cake: Alice’s Piece of Cake 

Planner: Events Held Dear 

Florist:The Flowerman 

Rentals: Serendipity Designs and Got Ya Covered Linens 

Ceremony music: Bluewater Kings Band string trio 

Cocktail hour music: Bluewater Kings Band brass section 

Reception music: Bluewater Kings Band 

Photographer: Folchi Creative 

Videographer: Hitched Creative 

Photo booth: The Selfie Spot 614 

Stationery: DIY and Etsy 

Accommodations: SpringHill Suites Columbus Dublin 

Rehearsal dinner: Z Cucina 

Bride’s attire: Colby John gown and a veil from Luxe Redux Bridal, Nine West shoes 

Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair styled by Angela Backscheider, Makeup by Bailey 

Groom’s attire: Jos. A. Bank suit, accessories from Revelry 

Rings: Engagement ring from Jared, wedding bands from Diamond Cellar 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry gowns 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank 