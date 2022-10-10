Real Columbus Wedding: Audra and Tyler Flaherty

March 18, 2022 | It sounds like something from The Office: Audra (Lemmon) and Tyler Flaherty worked together in the L Brands accounting department for nine months before Tyler decided to ask Audra out on a date. But when he finally did, the sparks flew.

Two years later, on Dec. 30, 2020, he made the next big move, proposing to Audra in his apartment, surrounded by candles. “I never wanted a big proposal or anything public, so this was exactly what I was hoping for,” Audra says. “Both of our dad proposed to our mothers in a similar manner, so that was a nice touch.”

Their wedding had another sweet familial touch: It was officiated by Tyler’s uncle, and the couple wrote their own vows together for the ceremony.

“Everything was honestly such a blur,” Audra says of the day, “but we did a first look, and having that time together, just the two of us, was very special. We also did a ‘last dance’ to ‘Smithereens’ by Twenty One Pilots, which is one of our favorite bands and the first concert we went to together.”

The Friday wedding had a spring garden theme and a neutral color palette with French blue accents. The couple didn’t hire a wedding planner to execute their vision, but that didn’t stop them from getting the day of their dreams.

“I owe everything to my vendors,” Audra says. “They took all my ideas for the wedding and made them a million times better and made our day absolutely beautiful. They were also all so calming and supportive. I couldn't have done it without them!”

