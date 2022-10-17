Real Columbus Wedding: Kaitlynne and Thomas Flanigan

Oct. 17, 2021 | Pure chance led to Kaitlynne (Phillips) and Thomas Flanigan crossing paths at a Park Street bar more than seven years ago. “Neither of us goes out that often, so it was on a whim that we happened to both be out and about,” Kaitlynne says. “One of his friends happened to know someone that was out with my group, and we just got talking. We talked all night, and then he passed me his number on a napkin at the end of the night.”

Things progressed quickly from there; the relationship kicked off with a road trip to South Carolina for Halloween. “Many might think it was a big step, but it was a lot of fun,” Kaitlynne says. “You get to know each other pretty well when you’re driving eight hours to and from Ohio.”

After many more road trips, on Groundhog’s Day 2021, Tom surprised Kaitlynne with an intimate at-home proposal. Just eight months later, the pair married in an autumnal wedding at Pinnacle Golf Club. An Irish handfasting ceremony, performed by a friend of the couple, celebrated the pair’s shared heritage.

Kaitlynne says a few moments stand out from the day—the cake cutting, the first dance to Theory of a Deadman’s “Angel” and the ceremony recessional to “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys—but what really stands out is just having sore cheeks from all the laughter and smiles.

