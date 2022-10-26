Real Columbus Wedding: Aimee and Steve Kropp

Oct. 24, 2021 | As the 2022 Ohio Renaissance Festival draws to a close, we thought it’d be fun to highlight a very special feature of the 2021 festival: Aimee (Travis) and Steve Kropp’s wedding.

The pair were on a fast track from the moment a mutual friend introduced them, Aimee says. “Ten minutes into meeting Steve, we just clicked. A few months later we were official, a year later we moved in together, a year after that he proposed, and two years after that we were wed,” she notes. “Steve was 40 and I was 35 [when we started dating], neither of us had been married, so we had waited a long time to find our kind of weird.”

While the wedding’s official theme was Medieval/Renaissance, a sub-theme incorporated elements of Aimee’s favorite movie: “The Princess Bride.” The couple’s wedding website and invitations included nods to the film, as did speeches at the big event.

The day kicked off with a full parade, complete with bagpipes and drums, from the entrance of the festival to the chapel. “Everyone in our wedding party, all guests, family and even random villagers escorted Steven, Jaylin (our daughter) and myself to the chapel,” Aimee says. “I can’t tell you how many times I got shivers, tears, moments of laughter and overwhelming joy on that walk. The three of us got to look into each others’ eyes and share in a moment that was uniquely just ours.”

The couple’s first dance, to Chris Stapleton’s “More of You,” took place at their rehearsal dinner—modern music isn’t allowed at the festival. Entertainment at the reception included minstrel performances and seats of honor at the jousting tournament for the newlyweds and their closest attendees.

Guests were instructed to dress in period costume of their choosing, “so we had wizards, Scotsmen, sorceresses, elves, Vikings, gypsies, even some anime characters,” Aimee says. Because the RenFest is a public event, she and Steve invited everyone they knew, with a few “royal guests” consisting of their nearest and dearest.

“If I had to guess, I would say we had around 250 people pop in to say congratulations. So many people from all walks of life and places got to celebrate with us—some we knew and we didn't; they just wanted to wish us well when walking through the village. The queen came by to bless us, the knight kissed my hand before jousting, and we showed many people that there is still magic in this world.”

Vendors

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Ohio Renaissance Festival

Cake: Baker Benji’s Cakes and Desserts

Music: RenFest performers

Photographer: Jessica Love Photography

Invitations: Igloo Letterpress

Rehearsal dinner, accommodations and Sunday brunch: General Denver Hotel (Wilmington, OH)

Bride’s attire: Essense of Australia gown and a cape from Wendy’s Bridal, shoes from DSW, elven hairpiece from TheNerdyWino on Etsy

Groom’s attire: Historically accurate Viking outfit and accessories from SokolWorkshop

Rings: Meyers Jewelers

Wedding party members’ attire: Various