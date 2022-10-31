Real Columbus Wedding: Ciera and Nicholas Thomas

Oct. 23, 2021 | Ciera (Gooden) and Nicholas Thomas has overlapping social circles during their time at Miami University, so their meeting was almost inevitable. When the time came to propose, Nicholas went all out, arranging for a private tour at COSI. He popped the question in the Progress exhibit—Ciera's favorite since childhood.

Another childhood memory influenced Ciera’s top choice for a first dance song: “At Last,” by Etta James. “I grew up thinking it was my parents’ wedding song, and hearing it always brought back the best memories. Eventually, I found out I was mistaken, and they had a different song entirely,” she says. “I like to think they were saving it just for me.” Other key musical selections included instrumental covers of their favorite songs during the ceremony processional. “It was a special Easter egg to those that could name the tunes,” Ciera says.

Both self-described foodies, the pair made careful selections with the dinner menu, bar selections and favors. “Guests were so excited to drink BrewDog beer and load up on the gourmet soft pretzel bar at the end of the night,” Ciera says. For favors, she and Nicholas gave guests a selection of their favorite flavors of Lindt chocolates.

Signage at the event included a QR code where guests could upload their wedding photos. “Looking at all the guests having fun and making memories was the perfect start to our honeymoon,” Ciera says. She and Nicholas honeymooned in Paris, France.

