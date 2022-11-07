Real Columbus Wedding: Alicia and Jon Orlando
A perfect alignment of work-related events led to happily ever after.
March 12, 2022 | Most of us return from a week of business travel ready to put our feet up and relax in peace in our home. When Jon Orlando dropped his briefcase at the door in December 2013, he instead ended up hanging out with his roommate, Doug, and several of his friends, one of whom was Alicia Huber. She wondered how they hadn’t yet met, given the webs of their friend group, but the delayed meeting didn’t prove to be a barrier.
Nor was the fact that Jon was scheduled to temporarily move to Thailand for work a month after their meeting. As fate would have it, he was reassigned from that project to one in Marysville, and he and Alicia’s love “was able to blossom in the same time zone,” says Alicia, now Alicia Orlando.
“Two apartments, a house, three cats and hundreds of cut-throat chess and tennis matches” later, she continues, Jon proposed in their home on Memorial day 2021. Less than a year later, they were wed in a ceremony and reception that focused heavily on guest flow and comfort.
Singer Siydney McSweeney serenaded during the ceremony and cocktail hour, with Train’s “Marry Me” accompanying Jon and the wedding party down the aisle; Alicia and her parents processed to “I Like Me Better,” by Lauv. Among the most memorable moments of the day, Alicia says, was the special memories and wel-wishes with the wedding party just before being introduced at the reception.
The newlyweds honeymooned in Hawaii following their big day.
Vendors
Ceremony, reception and caterer: Strongwater
Dessert:The Cheesecake Girl
Planner: Annie Rose Events
Florist:Petals & Leaves
Rentals: Strongwater, Petals & Leaves and The Woven Aisle
Ceremony and cocktail hour music:Sydney McSweeney and accompanying musicians
Reception music: DJ Axcess
Photographer: The Brauns
Videographer: Sound + Light Creative
Stationery: Designed by bride, printed with Czar Press and Alphagraphics Columbus Downtown
Transportation: Cardinal Transportation
Accommodations: Renaissance Columbus Downtown
Rehearsal dinner: Hubbard Grille
Bride’s attire: Atelier Pronovias gown from B. Loved Bridal Boutique, Badgley Mischka shoes, Olive & Piper jewelry
Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Wedlocks by Krislee, makeup by Kenzie Bruck
Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from The Black Tux
Rings: Diamond Cellar
Bridesmaids’ attire: Dessy gowns from Gilded Social
Flower girls’ attire: Dresses from Etsy
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from The Black Tux