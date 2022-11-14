Real Columbus Wedding: Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman

Nov. 13, 2021 | For Columbus-Cleveland power couple Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman, humble beginnings resulted in happily ever after. Charles, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, happened across the Facebook profile of Marques, a partner at Jones Day who practices in both Columbus and Cleveland. Charles realized they had a number of mutual friends, so he sent a friend request—and the rest, as they say, is history.

Their first in-person meeting was at a barn outside Columbus, where Charles was celebrating his birthday; Charles proposed to Marques on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in April 2021. They were married just seven months later at a quaint inn between Cleveland and Akron. In an homage to their first IRL meeting, live horses were on hand to entertain at the reception.

Other memorable moments of the day included getting ready together and exchanging gifts that morning—“It was a quiet, intimate, surreal moment,” Marques says—and walking down the aisle surrounded by family and friends. Family was involved in a number of ways, including having Charles’ grandson as the ring bearer and Marques’ daughter as the flower girl.

Charles may have been the one to propose, but Marques surprised Charles in turn: He recorded himself singing their first dance song, Heatwave’s “Always and Forever,” which played in lieu of the original version at the reception.

The newlyweds traveled to Paris and Aix-en-Provence in the south of France for their honeymoon.

