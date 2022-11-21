Real Columbus Wedding: Emilee Deutchman-Blaschke and Brian Blaschke

Nov. 20, 2021 | Emilee Deutchman-Blaschke and Brian Blaschke’s love story is not without its hiccups, but the couple overcame them all to finally tie the knot in an ultra-personal ceremony one year and one day ago.

The pair met in January 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida (where they still live), though each moved to new cities shortly after meeting—Emilee to Boston and Brian to Whidbey Island, Washington. They dated from long-distance for nearly three years, which included a deployment and move to Washington, D.C. for Brian, a Navy officer and pilot. Just a few hours before midnight on New Year’s Eve 2019, Brian asked Emilee to be his wife during a trip to Salamander Resort in Middleburg, Virginia.

Little did they know the uphill battle they’d have to face in the coming months. Their wedding was postponed twice, but finally took place in Emilee’s native Central Ohio.

Family and close friends were heavily involved; the wedding party consisted of Emilee’s sister and brother-in-law, and Brian’s best friend. (COVID uncertainties made a larger wedding party too complicated, Emilee says.) The bride’s best friend, a graphic designer, created a custom monogram that was displayed throughout the wedding stationery and décor.

Emilee wore her mother’s veil, which had been worn previously by her sister, and the newlyweds were draped in Brian’s father’s tallis prayer shawl, which he’d received for his bar mitzvah nearly 60 years prior. They also used the kiddush cup from Emilee’s parents’ wedding during their own ceremony. Her parents’ cake topper adorned the cake, which Brian cut with his ceremonial officer’s sword—a Naval Academy graduation gift from his late grandmother.

Brian’s military background was also represented via an engraving on his Breitling watch, the recessional song (Naval hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save”) and guest favors, which took the form of donations to the Travis Manion Foundation (named in honor of a former Naval Academy classmate) and the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

Out-of-town guests didn’t leave empty-handed, though; they enjoyed Ohio-themed welcome boxes curated by Tracie Zody of Novel Storied Gifts.

The evening concluded with an after-party in the Athletic Club’s basement bowling alley, where guests enjoyed Donatos and White Castle—one of the most memorable parts of the entire day, Emilee says.

