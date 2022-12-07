Real Columbus Wedding: Emily and Ronnie Bryant

Feb. 27, 2022 | Like many modern couples, Emily (Johnson) and Ronnie Bryant took a nontraditional path to the aisle. Things started simply enough: They met while working for the Columbus Police Department, and Ronnie proposed in May 2020 during a trip to Moab, Utah. But between the pandemic and the arrival of their daughter, it was nearly two years before they were able to tie the knot.

When the big day finally arrived, it carried a country-Western/boho theme, complete with bolero ties, cowboy hats and boots. Much of the wedding elements were DIYed, from VistaPrint invitations to faux and dried flowers to décor at the ceremony and reception. Even the bread boards on guest tables were handmade by Ronnie and Emily. Other personal details included their daughter riding down the aisle as flower girl with her cousin in a remote-controlled kids’ car, and planning help from Emily’s mom, Lisa Johnson, who works as event director for Golf Club of Dublin and other KemperSports properties.

“Seeing our family so happy and having a good time” was a major highlight of the day, Emily says. “Also, just the content feeling I had that I was finally married to the love of my life.”

Fittingly, the newlyweds honeymooned in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, after the big day.

Vendors

Photographer: Kandid Kreations Photography

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Golf Club of Dublin

Dessert:Crumbl Cookies

Flowers: DIY

Music: Movement DJ

Videographer: Pages of Samuel

Stationery: VistaPrint.com

Accommodations: Embassy Suites by Hilton Columbus Dublin

Bride’s attire: Essense of Australia gown from StillWhite.com, Corral boots, hat from Rod’s Western Palace

Bride’s hair and makeup: Amanda Baughman/Fringe Hair Salon, Sarah Gibson Makeup Artistry

Groom’s attire: Jacket and accessories from Rod’s Western Palace, Ariat International jeans, Anderson Bean boots

Rings: The Hills Jewelry

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Divine Bridal Shop on Etsy

Flower girl’s attire: Dress from Lisa Anns Creations on Etsy

Groomsmen’s attire: Own attire, accessories from Rod’s Western Palace

Ring bearer’s attire: Target