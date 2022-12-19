Real Columbus Wedding: Megan and Krisztian Lukacs

Dec. 18, 2021 | Chicago residents Megan (Huber) and Krisztian Lukacs first met during their senior year at Florida State University in early 2017. Megan’s friend Molly wanted to introduce Megan to “a new European guy” who worked with her … not knowing the pair had already matched on Tinder! Megan took this as a sign, “and texted Krisztian immediately,” she says. “One month later, our friendship turned into something more.”

At the end of the year, the couple “decided to take a leap of faith,” Megan says. They moved to Chicago together and continued their relationship. Then, on Christmas Eve, 2019, Krisztian proposed with a series of elaborate nested gift boxes, and the pair began planning.

Unfortunately, COVID threw a wrench into their plans, causing them to postpone their original date. “We had to go through the entire process of essentially re-planning a wedding. I changed so many things during that process,” Megan says. “In the end, it was worth it, because my dream wedding came to life and [the changes were] … what the wedding truly needed.”

They honored Krisztian’s Hungarian heritage by finding socks with a traditional Hungarian design on Redbubble; Krisztian and his groomsmen all wore them. The wedding party was short two members, however: Both of Krisztian’s brothers were unable to leave Hungary due to COVID restrictions.

Other homages recognized the couple’s cats in both the photo booth props and the cocktail napkins. And Megan’s father’s partner officiated the ceremony. “[He] is like a second dad to me,” Megan says.

“It was just amazing to get together with friends and family we see all the time, and those we haven't seen in a long time because of COVID,” she adds. “It was important to both of us that we show everyone a good time.”

