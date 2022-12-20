Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Steven Pryatel

Jan. 15, 2022 | They say that when something is meant to be, it will be. Such was the case for Hannah (Betz) and Steven Pryatel, who met in college when their friend circles overlapped. “I always had a crush on him, but he always had a girlfriend,” Hannah says. A few years post-graduation, they reconnected at a New Year’s Eve party. He was living in Cleveland and she in Columbus, but they began calling and texting regularly. After a year and a half of dating long distance, Steven moved to Columbus.

Nearly four years after they began dating, Steven was ready to propose. “We had just gotten back from a week in Florida, where I thought he was going to propose,” Hannah says. “I was disappointed to come home without the ring.” About a month after that trip, the pair traveled north to Cuyahoga Valley National Park. “I had never been there, and we want to see as many of the National Parks as possible,” Hannah notes. There, at a scenic overlook, Steven asked a nearby hiker to take their photo, and dropped to one knee. “We had our dog with us, and I was holding her leash when I said ‘yes,’ ” Hannah recalls. “It was so funny; she just wanted to keep exploring. She was like, ‘C’mon Mom and Dad! There's more to see.’ Even with our impatient dog, it was a perfect moment.”

For their January wedding, the couple opted for an intimate event. Just 80 guests celebrated with them, and their wedding party was small: It consisted only of Steven’s brothers, his sister and Hannah’s sister, who wrote a letter to the couple and read it to them before the ceremony. “We blindfolded my husband and stood with each other while she read it to us. It was so special,” Hannah says. “And I loved that we got to be with each other before the ceremony without ruining the surprise of the dress.”

Family and friends were heavily involved in the planning and execution of the day. Hannah’s friend from college designed all the stationery and signage; Hannah wore her mother’s earrings and a garter made by a family friend using lace and beads from a 1920s gown. Steven wore his grandfather’s cufflinks, and Hannah’s father built the arch that stood behind their sweetheart table and the cornhole boards that guests signed in lieu of a guest book. Another family friend choreographed the couple’s first dance to “Blessed” by Thomas Rhett. “It was amazing learning from and spending time with them throughout our engagement,” Hannah says.

The most memorable part of the day, Hannah says, was “standing at the front of the church and not being able to stop smiling, because I was marrying my best friend. … Everything we planned would happen as it was going to happen, but I got to marry Steven. And then the relief we felt when we were done with all of the planned segments of the day, and we got to just relax and have a great time on the dance floor!”

The pair honeymooned in Hawaii, where they checked another National Park— Hawai’i Volcanoes—off their list.

Editor’s note: The print feature of Hannah and Steven Pryatel’s wedding included a misattribution for their photographer. The wedding was photographed by Haley Elizabeth Studios.

Vendors

Photographer: Haley Elizabeth Studios

Ceremony:St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

Reception:High Line Car House

Caterer: Together & Company

Cocktail hour snack:Al’s Delicious Popcorn

Desserts: Cake and cupcakes from Resch’s Bakery, cream puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus

Florist:Petals & Leaves

Cocktail hour and reception music: Buckeye Entertainment

Videographer: JerniMedia Productions

Stationery:Emma Daugherty

Accommodations: Westin Great Southern Columbus

Rehearsal dinner: Lindey’s

Sunday brunch:Olde Town Tavern

Bride’s attire: Tara Keely by Lazaro gown from La Jeune Mariee, veil from Dublin Bridal, shoes from DSW, Swarovski necklace

Bride’s hair and makeup: Lauren Wolff Hair Design and Glitter Me Beauty Bar

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Express, accessories from MVMT and The Tie Bar

Rings: Rivchun Jewelers (Cleveland)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Kennedy Blue gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Jos. A. Bank