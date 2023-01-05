Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti

Mandy Shunnarah

Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.

She surprised the couple with a frozen margarita machine and an ice cream truck, and didn’t stop there, hiring drag queens to deliver a reception surprise.

“We see these tall women in the corner, and they’re holding serving trays,” Tyler says. “We love themed brunches, and our favorite is drag brunch. These four beautiful queens come out stomping to the beat of the music, and they’re serving these adult happy meals. It had this card that said, ‘Dance break provided by Grandma Sharon,’ my grandmother, ‘and Grandma Susan,’ Allie’s grandmother.”

Another surprise felt downright miraculous: Tyler’s mom hired a singing quartet to perform at the reception, held on one of the hottest days in August. As they sang Sunday Service Choir’s “Rain,” specifically the line “Lord, rain down on me,” it started sprinkling.

“It was the softest sprinkling of water, just enough to cool everybody down, and when they stopped singing, so did the rain,” Tyler says. “We both still get chills talking about this moment.”

Both Corsettis are basketball coaches at Columbia University, though they opted to marry in Columbus after creating beautiful memories here during the pandemic.

“We wanted to get out of New York, since our jobs were on pause. We went for what we thought would be two weeks in Columbus, and it ended up being five months,” Allie says.

Throughout the weekend of celebrating, the Corsettis incorporated many of their favorite local brands, including wings from Roosters and pizza from Donatos.

“We celebrated who we became during the pandemic. We got into gardening and had a succulent garden in Columbus,” Tyler says. “The customized succulents [we gave as favors] were all different shapes and shades, and each person’s had a name tag. We wanted people to have something they’d actually use and enjoy.”

All the details came together to give the Corsettis exactly what they hoped for: an unforgettable day with a vibe like Frank Sinatra met Frank Ocean and threw a party.

Vendors

Photographer: Rachel Joy Barehl

Planner and florist:Ericka Greene Events

Ceremony and reception: Vue Columbus

Caterer: Milo’s Catering

Desserts: Cinnamon roll cake from Bakes by Lo, Johnson’s Real Ice Cream truck, doughnuts from Resch’s Bakery

Rentals: Aiden & Grace, ZenGenius, BurgundyGinger Events, H&M Events (Findlay, Ohio)

Ceremony and reception music: DJ Krate Digga

Cocktail hour music: Official Harmony Group

Videographer: Vitality Weddings

Photo booth: The Selfie Spot 614

Stationery: Lumaca Paper

Signage:Lovely Grain Studio

Transportation: Columbus Trolley Co.

Accommodations: Hotel LeVeque

Rehearsal dinner: Giuseppe’s Ritrovo

Brides’ attire: Daalarna gown from B. Loved Bridal Boutique (Tyler); Eva Lendel gown from Angel Rivera Bridal Atelier (Ridgewood, New Jersey; Alexandra); custom Nikes

Gown cleaning/preservation:Caskey Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Tyler’s hair by Glam Gallery Salons, Alexandra’s hair by Beyoutiful Creations Bridal; both makeup by Almaz Faces

Rings: Bianca Jewelers (New York City)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Own gowns

Flower girl’s attire: Dessy dress

A version of this story first appeared in the spring/summer 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in January 2023.