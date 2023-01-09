Real Columbus Wedding: Jeffrey and Joshua Tice

Kevin Capron

May 28, 2022 | Originally from West Virginia, Jeffrey Tice (on the right in the photo above) matched with Columbusite Joshua Hartley on Tinder in March 2018 while visiting a friend in the city. Jeffrey didn’t respond to Joshua’s initial message, because he didn’t want to pursue a long-distance relationship. However, on Christmas Day that same year, Joshua messaged Jeffrey again, and the pair had their first date four days later.

“I had told Jeffrey that my favorite candle was this scent called cactus blossom, and he showed up with two of them,” says Jeffrey. “I opened the door and was like, ‘One, he’s stunning, and two, he brought candles. I’m sold.’”

After dating, the pair discussed a shared desire: “We both wanted the feeling of being proposed to,” says Joshua, now Joshua Tice.

On Oct. 4, 2020—their 21-month anniversary—Joshua replicated his and Jeffrey’s first date, a visit to Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. “I could tell he was super nervous,” Jeffrey says, “but once he got down on one knee, it was pure excitement.” Six weeks later, Joshua proposed to Jeffrey under the pergola where they shared their first kiss.

On Nov. 15, the couple dressed up for brunch and walked around Frank Fetch Park in German Village. “I saw my photographer friend, who I hired for my proposal, dodge into a bush, and as soon as I turned back around, [Jeffrey] was on one knee,” Joshua says. Jeffrey proposed to Joshua in the neighborhood where they would end up relocating in a year’s time, rendering both proposal locations exceptionally meaningful to their love story.

The pair were married on the rooftop of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Franklinton, where they walked hand in hand up the ramp and down the aisle to the ceremony.

“I remember getting goosebumps all over as soon as we turned the corner and saw everyone,” says Joshua. “The wedding of my dreams had come to fruition.” Joshua surprised Jeffrey with a musical interlude as part of his wedding vows, which he had been secretly practicing for weeks.

As the reception came to a close, family and friends all danced in a large circle around the newlyweds, singing along to “Country Roads” by John Denver. “I hadn’t cried the whole day,” says Joshua, “but I completely lost my mind during that.”

Vendors

Photographer and photo booth: Derk’s Works Photography

Planner: Gracefully Adorned Events

Ceremony:National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Reception and caterer:Westin Great Southern Columbus

Cake: The Suisse Shop Bakery

Florist:Vessel Floral and Event Design

Music: Luminary Productions

Videographer: Hitched Creative (Kent, Ohio)

Stationery: Designed themselves, printed via Key Blue Prints

Accommodations: Westin Great Southern Columbus

Rehearsal dinner: Buca di Beppo

Sunday brunch:The Woodbury

Makeup artist: Alyssa Feeley

Grooms’ attire: Joshua wore a Sofyano suit, Jeffrey wore a Ralph Lauren suit from Macy’s; both wore bow ties from The Tie Bar

Rings: Joshua’s engagement ring is from Blue Nile, Jeffrey’s engagement ring is from Tiffany & Co.; their wedding bands are from Kay Jewelers

Groomsladies’ attire: Azazie dresses

Groomsmen’s attire: Own suits

A version of this story first appeared in the spring/summer 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in January 2023.