Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Zack Schulman

Kevin Capron

June 18, 2022 | What began as a “right swipe” on the dating app Hinge resulted in the commencement of an exquisite, breathtaking celebration of love between Hannah (Leeman) and Zack Schulman.

The pair matched in the summer of 2018, chatting virtually for months before meeting for the first time at Paulie Gee’s in the Short North, where they hit it off over pizza and beer. “I never had a first date like that before,” says Hannah. “And I never will again!”

Not too long after that first date, Hannah invited Zack on her family vacation. “We had just been dating for a couple of months, and I was already a part of the family,” Zack says. “It was pretty clear that it was just meant to be.”

On Sept. 26, 2020, Zack proposed to Hannah at Crabtree Falls outside of Asheville, North Carolina.

“We were vacationing with our two friends, and one of them was acting strange—giddy and goofy—all day, so I was like, ‘Something is up!’” Hannah says. Zack led her under the waterfall before dropping to one knee and asking for her hand in marriage. “I was laughing, crying and losing it,” says Hannah. “It was such a perfect, beautiful and romantic moment.” Miraculously, Hannah and Zack’s friends were the only folks present during the engagement, as opposed to 10 minutes later, when throngs of people flooded the area.

As a vegan bride, it was important for Hannah to employ sustainable practices and offer vegan alternatives. Save-the-dates were printed on tea towels for practicality, invitations were created from wildflower seed paper so that guests could plant them, and vegan options for hors d’oeuvres, entrées and desserts were available—not to mention the vegan wedding cake!

Hannah and Zack both cherished the opportunity to share significant Jewish traditions and rituals with their non-Jewish friends. “It was nice to go through the same ceremony that my sister had, my parents had, [Hannah’s] parents had, her sister—and to experience the breaking of the glass, the ketubah signing and the hora!” Zack says.

During their ceremony, the newlyweds were “cool, calm, and collected,” thanks in part to the experts who made the extravagant event possible. “This was the wedding of my dreams,” says Hannah. “We wouldn’t have been able to do any of the crazy stuff that we did without our vendors!”

Vendors

Photographer: Storyteller Adams

Planner: Aisle & Co.

Ceremony and reception: Ohio Statehouse

Caterer: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

Desserts: Pattycake Bakery, Lion Cub’s Cookies, Cotton Sugar Co.

Coffee bar:Latté 2 a Tea

Florist:Prema Designs

Rentals: Aiden & Grace,

Escort wall:Grace K Design

Music: The Conspiracy Band

Videographer: Jonah Epps Films

Stationery: Lumaca Paper

Transportation: Columbus Coach

Accommodations:Le Mériden Columbus, the Joseph, and Graduate Columbus

Rehearsal dinner: The Vault

Sunday brunch: The Guild House

Bride’s attire: Carolina Herrera gown from La Jeune Mariee, Loeffler Randall shoes, earrings from Edward Warren Jewelers, vintage tennis bracelet; alterations and veil by Carolyn Fang

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Lacquer Gallery, Angie Warren Makeup Artistry

Groom’s attire: Custom tuxedo and accessories from Pursuit, Magnanni shoes

Rings: Hannah’s engagement ring from Diamond Cellar, wedding bands from Edward Warren Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Amsale gowns from Bella Bridesmaids

Flower girls’ attire: BHLDN dresses

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse

A version of this story first appeared in the spring/summer 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in January 2023.