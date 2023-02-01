Real Columbus Wedding: Miranda and Emily O’Connor

Sept. 17, 2022 | September is a special month for Miranda (Hearn) and Emily O’Connor. They began dating in September 2018 after matching on a women-only dating app, despite living more than two hours apart in Illinois at the time. September is also when Emily proposed, in 2021, in a truly unique manner: at the top of the first hill on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point.

“She pulled the ring out from a chain that she was wearing around her neck, and I couldn't believe it,” Miranda recalls. “We made it to the top and before we knew it, we [were speeding] through twists, turns and more big drops. When the ride ended and I could collect myself, I finally told her that I would marry her.”

Finally, September 2022 is when the couple—now living in Westerville—became wives, one year and one day after that heart-pounding proposal.

“We are both creatives at heart, so initially we were worried that we chose too many colors,” Miranda says of their “rich and earthy” color palate. “But we decided to be our bold, proud, authentic selves. We were coming up to the end of summer and the beginning of fall, so we wanted to capture that essence for the wedding.” She and Emily incorporated a monarch butterfly motif—an homage to the insect they saw on their first date together, which has become a symbol of their relationship. Décor included books and coffee mugs, which “are a central part of who we are as a couple,” Miranda says.

“I think we both can agree that one of the most memorable moments of our wedding was seeing each other for the first time,” she adds. “We didn't do a first look with each other, and decided we wanted to capture that joy in front of our loved ones. Another we agree on is the speeches from our best people. Tears were shed all around. There was so much love in the air and joy all around. Every single moment was absolutely beautiful.”

Vendors

Photographer and videographer: Renee Freeman Photo + Film

Ceremony and reception: Everal Barn and Homestead

Caterer: Emelio’s Catering

Cake: Schneider’s Bakery

Macarons:Pistacia Vera

Florist:The Flowerman

Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens

Music: Heart Beat Music

Stationery: Minted, Etsy and DIY

Guest favors: Succulents from Succy Crafts

Accommodations: Aloft Columbus Westerville

Rehearsal dinner: Asterisk Supper Club

Miranda’s attire: Galina Signature gown from David’s Bridal, shoes from David’s Bridal, hair comb from Eucca on Etsy, earrings from IleanaElfi on Etsy

Gown cleaning/preservation: David’s Bridal

Miranda’s hair and makeup: Mane Tamed by Dessie, Bellum Artistry by Gabriel Frank

Emily’s attire: Sumissura suit, boots from Taft, lapel pin from Little Gem Girl on Etsy

Rings: Morgan's Treasure

Bridesmaids’ attire: David’s Bridal gowns

Flower girl’s attire: Dress from JJ’s House

Bridesperson’s attire: Own attire