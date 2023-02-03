Real Columbus Wedding: Katherine and Kevin White

Aug. 28, 2021 | Katherine (Gitz) and Kevin White know all too well the truth behind the old adage, “If you love something, set it free. If it comes back, it’s meant to be.” The pair met at a graduation party in 2006 and spent the summer together before parting ways for college. Seven years later, they reunited the night before Thanksgiving and realized that the spark was still there.

“We had to endure six years of long-distance while I finished my medical training in the Midwest and Kevin pursued a music career in Los Angeles,” Katherine says. “In summer of 2019, I finally was able to move to Los Angeles, and we finally lived in the same city.” That November, Kevin proposed—at sunset, with Katherine’s family in attendance—on the beach in Bal Harbour Village, Florida.

Originally, the couple planned to wed in late spring 2021, but COVID-19 scrapped those plans. Two weeks after their original date, Katherine’s grandmother passed away. The couple was careful to include Katherine’s late grandmother on their rescheduled date in August: They married in her backyard and incorporated a blue-and-white motif that tied into pottery pieces she had owned, which were used in the centerpieces. Katherine also wore in her hair a pearl barrette her grandmother had given her.

“One of our favorite moments [of the wedding day] was riding in the golf cart from the house to the Columbus Country Club reception,” Katherine notes. “It provided a sweet, still moment for us to reflect on our day and our new marriage.” The couple honeymooned close to home, in Napa, California.

