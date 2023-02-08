Real Columbus Wedding: Kirsten and Dirk Grose

Aug. 27, 2022 | Kirsten (Coggan) and Dirk Grose are big fans of the Columbus Crew—we’re talking themed-wedding-level fans. Kirsten took Dirk to his first Crew game in October 2020, about 10 months after they began dating. A year later, local band Zack Attack—friends of the couple—were playing at the game. “The band asked Dirk to come on stage to teach them some Crew chants,” Kirsten recalls. But then things changed. “They started playing our song, and Dirk changed the lyrics to propose to me,” she says. Among the crowd were both sets of parents and Kirsten’s sister, who had flown out from Washington, D.C., to witness the event.

“Dirk had messaged our favorite player, Josh Williams, beforehand, telling him about what he was going to do at the game,” Kirsten adds. “At halftime, Josh came over to where we were sitting—it was so cool!”

It’s only fitting that their wedding the following summer incorporated plenty of Crew spirit, from the color palette to the tables at the reception, which were named for players. And the band playing the reception? Zack Attack, of course.

“A very hilarious moment was when Dirk was dancing so hard that his wedding ring flew off and landed in grass nearby,” Kirsten says. Dozens of guests scoured the lawn for the ring as the band played The Proclaimers’ “I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)” and other guests le a conga line around the area. “Luckily, one of our wedding guests found his ring,” Kirsten notes.

In addition to their first dance—“Say You Won’t Let Go,” by James Arthur—the couple had a family dance with Dirk’s son and “lil best man,” Forest, to “Sunflower” by Post Malone. “This was the first song we have seen Forest interested in, and on trips in the car we would sing it at the top of our lungs,” Kirsten says. “We wanted to make sure Forest felt special on our big day.”

