Real Columbus Wedding: Angela and Cam Sabatini

Aug. 20, 2022 | In January 2018, Angela Robinson moved from St. Louis, Missouri, to Columbus. Two days later, she and Cam Sabatini matched on Bumble and had their first date at Short North Pint House that evening. There, they learned they had much in common; they worked for the same company and had even interned in the same class the year before.

After, Angela called a friend to recap the date, saying Cam was “too good to be true.” She repeated that comment often as she and Cam got to know one another better—a detail that would play into their eventual wedding.

In June 2021 ,the pair made a spur-of-the-moment decision to adopt and eight-week-old puppy. They had a date night planned the following day, and Angela tried repeatedly to cancel the date to stay home with the new pup. But Cam already had a photographer booked and convinced Angela to have a night out, where he proposed in front of Lindey’s.

For their wedding, Angela (now Angela Sabatini) and Cam incorporated several personal elements into their design aesthetic. Polka dots were incorporated everywhere from the groomsmen’s socks to the wedding cake, in a nod to the couple’s black-and-white polka-dot kitchen (which includes the entire Kate Spade Deco Dot collection, Angela says). Another design element, a monogram of the couple’s married initials, was found in wax seals on the invitations, on the ceremony program, the cocktail napkins and even the post-wedding thank-you notes.

Finally, Angela incorporated her love of bows in signage, guest place settings and most significantly in her attire. Her shoes featured the element, but that wasn’t quite enough for the bow-loving bride.

“I absolutely fell in love with my dress at La Jeune Mariee, but it was missing a bow,” she says. “I worked with Carolyn Fang to order comparable fabric to my dress, worked on getting the proper dimensions of what I wanted for my bow along with the bow tails, verified the shape, and brought the bow of my dreams to life.”

For their first dance, Cam and Angela spent months learning choreography at Danceville USA. The song they chose—Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”—featured a first line reminiscent of Angela’s refrain from the early weeks of their relationship: “You're just too good to be true.”

Cam cites that dance as being the most memorable moment of the evening. “We practiced so hard for this and were so happy with the outcome,” he says. Angela points to the afterparty, which took place in the venue’s basement bowling alley, as her most memorable aspect of the day.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Turks and Caicos following the wedding.

