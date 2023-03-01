Real Columbus Wedding: Nicole and Christopher Bowman

March 4, 2022 | Nicole (Phillips) and Christopher Bowman officially met at their office’s holiday party in 2018; Nicole had had her eye on Christopher for a few weeks already, but hadn’t yet had a chance to introduce herself. “When I saw him at the holiday party, I jumped at the opportunity,” she says. “From there, we kept inviting each other to events and the more we hung out, the more we grew to like each other.”

That affection grew strong enough to prompt Christopher to propose in March 2021 in front of the Union Station Arch in the Arena District.

“It was after my brother's sled hockey tournament and a complete surprise,” Nicole recalls. “Both our families came out to watch the game, so it was great to have them around to watch the proposal and celebrate afterward.”

Their ceremony was officiated by a close friend, which “added such an intimate detail to the ceremony,” Nicole says. “She absolutely crushed it because she knew us both so well and was able to bring in advice from our loved ones.”

Nicole also credits taking 30 minutes to themselves after the ceremony and family photos as a major special touch of the day. “We were able to take a beat and reflect on our ceremony and the evening to come,” she notes.

For his part, Christopher appreciates the moment Nicole came down the aisle, even though they’d already had a first look. “He felt a different wave of emotions during the processional,” Nicole explains. “It truly was a memorable moment; not only did it mark the beginning of a celebration, it marked the beginning of our marriage.”

As she prepares to leave the newlywed stage—the Bowmans’ first anniversary is this Saturday—Nicole also has some advice for couples planning their own weddings.

“I cannot stress this enough: slow down and enjoy each step,” she says. “Enjoy the engagement, embrace the planning, book great vendors—they make a huge difference—accept that not everything will fall perfectly into place, and most importantly, remember that the wedding is an event for you and your partner. Make it your own, and enjoy!”

Vendors

Photographer and videographer: Enabeld Photography

Planner: Thyme & Details

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Strongwater

Cake: JavaMomo Breakfast Cakery

Florist:Bear Roots Floral

Rentals: Aiden & Grace

Ceremony music: Aaron Zink Music

Cocktail hour and reception music: Columbus Pro DJs

Photo booth: Strongwater

Invitations: Lumaca Paper

Other stationery:Minted.com

Bridesmaids’ get-ready space: Gilded Social

Accommodations: Hyatt Regency Columbus

Rehearsal dinner: China Bell

Sunday brunch:Gemüt Biergarten

Bride’s attire: All Who Wander gown and a veil from Wendy’s Bridal, shoes from Lulus

Gown cleaning/preservation: Wendy’s Bridal

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Major Beauty by Abby, makeup by Le Rêve Makeup & Hair

Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Pursuit

Rings: Alexander’s Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Birdy Grey gowns

Bridesman’s attire: Suit from Asos

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from The Black Tux