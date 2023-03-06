Real Columbus Wedding: Molly Seguin and Nick Grimmer

March 4, 2022 | Do you believe in love at first sight? Molly Seguin certainly does. She knew, from the first moment she saw Nick Grimmer, that she’d marry him one day, she says, adding, “It took Nick a bit longer to realize this.” They began dating on March 4, 2018, and tied the knot exactly four years later after an intimate Valentine’s Day proposal from Nick.

The big day itself, Molly notes, was something of an homage to the couple’s loved ones. “Every detail had a ‘touch of something special’ that connected back to friends and family in our lives,” she notes. “We wanted this to not only be a celebration of our love, but the love and support of those around us.”

To that end, the couple’s siblings served in their wedding party, and a friend (and sorority sister) of Molly’s sister, Libby, served as wedding planner; another friend of Libby designed the floral installations. A friend styled Molly’s hair, and yet another did the couple’s videography. One of Molly’s aunts designed the floral motif in the invitation suite; another designed the suite itself. The couple enlisted another friend—Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo—to officiate the ceremony. Even Molly’s engagement ring was a family heirloom, and she and Libby carried pieces of their mother’s wedding dress in their bouquets.

In terms of locale, it was very important to Molly and Nick—who live in Downtown Columbus—that they be married in the city they love so dearly. “The historical background and overall style of the venue was a plus,” Molly notes.

Out-of-town guests received welcome bags with locally sourced goodies inside, including custom cookies by Christine’s Cookies, which is owned by a high school friend of the bride (and, we should note, a friend of this writer).

On the wedding day, however, Molly and Nick took one moment apart from their much-loved guests to enjoy dinner together in a semi-private space in the venue during the cocktail hour. “It was a moment only for us, and one that we will never forget,” Molly says.

“We had the most perfect day with the most perfect vendors,” she adds. “We feel beyond lucky to have worked with each and every vendor, and that nothing went wrong on our big day.”

Vendors

Photographer: Red Gallery Photography

Ceremony and reception: High Line Car House

Caterer: Together & Company

Cake: Kittie’s Cakes

Florist:Old Slate Farm

Music: Conspiracy Band

Stationery: Ellen Seguin Design and Seguin Productions (aunts of the bride)

Accommodations: Hotel LeVeque (newlyweds) and Home2 Suites by Hilton Columbus Downtown (guests)

Rehearsal dinner: Barcelona Restaurant

Sunday brunch: Family brunch with Steven’s Catering; guest brunch at Pins Mechanical Co.

Bride’s attire: Gown, jumpsuit and veil from David’s Bridal, shoes from DSW

Gown cleaning/preservation: David’s Bridal

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Nicole Hutchison, makeup by Almaz Faces

Groom’s attire: Suit and accessories from Jos. A. Bank

Rings: Heirloom engagement ring; wedding bands from Worthington Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: BHLDN gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank