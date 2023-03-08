REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Lauren and Anthony Montes

A day full of surprises, in all the best ways

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Lauren and Anthony Montes married on Sept. 2, 2022, at Magnolia Hill Farm.

Sept. 2, 2022 | Lauren (Mandell) and Anthony Montes’ wedding day was full of surprises—in all the best ways. Anthony started things off by having custom Vans made for the two of them, complete with their monogram and the words “husband” and “wifey” on the backs. Little did he know, Lauren had a little trick of her own planned: She arranged for their dogs, Jax and Sawyer, to be at the ceremony! “The surprised look on his face and our friend who officiated us was priceless,” Lauren says. 

Those were some of the most memorable parts of the day, she notes, along with the pre-ceremony first look and hearing each other’s vows, which they’d written themselves. 

“Our wedding was the most perfect day celebrating with our favorite people,” she adds. “We could truly feel the love.” 

Anthony got the last word in surprises, however, in a private final dance together to “Dressed up in White” by CAL. “It was the perfect end to the night of the most perfect day,” Lauren says. 

The couple honeymooned in Hawaii following their big day. 

Vendors 

Photographer: Queen Anne’s Lace Photography 

Ceremony and reception: Magnolia Hill Farm 

Caterer: Sweet Carrot 

Cake: Vallery Farmhouse Bakery 

Florist:Foraged 774 

Rentals: Sage Hill Rentals, Got Ya Covered Linens 

Music and photo booth: Turn Up Columbus 

Videographer: Prodigy Weddings 

Stationery: Minted, The Printed Image 

Signage:Redi Quik Signs 

Transportation: Lucky Limo (Spencerville, Ohio) 

Accommodations: Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris 

Rehearsal dinner: Spires Social Brewing Co. 

Bride’s attire: Stella York gown and a veil from Twirl, Jimmy Choo heels, custom Vans, accessories from Amazon 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Taylor Mayberry of Authentic Strands, makeup by Amber Preston 

Groom’s attire: Suit from Indochino, accessories from The Bold Bow Tie, custom Vans 

Rings: Engagement ring from Argo & Lehne, wedding bands from Diamond Cellar 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Sorella Vita gowns from Twirl 

Flower girls’ attire: Dresses from David’s Bridal 

Groomsmen’s attire: Dress pants, shirt, bow tie and suspenders from Indochino 

Ring bearers’ attire: Suits from H&M 