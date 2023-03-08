Real Columbus Wedding: Lauren and Anthony Montes
A day full of surprises, in all the best ways
Sept. 2, 2022 | Lauren (Mandell) and Anthony Montes’ wedding day was full of surprises—in all the best ways. Anthony started things off by having custom Vans made for the two of them, complete with their monogram and the words “husband” and “wifey” on the backs. Little did he know, Lauren had a little trick of her own planned: She arranged for their dogs, Jax and Sawyer, to be at the ceremony! “The surprised look on his face and our friend who officiated us was priceless,” Lauren says.
Those were some of the most memorable parts of the day, she notes, along with the pre-ceremony first look and hearing each other’s vows, which they’d written themselves.
“Our wedding was the most perfect day celebrating with our favorite people,” she adds. “We could truly feel the love.”
Anthony got the last word in surprises, however, in a private final dance together to “Dressed up in White” by CAL. “It was the perfect end to the night of the most perfect day,” Lauren says.
The couple honeymooned in Hawaii following their big day.
Vendors
Photographer: Queen Anne’s Lace Photography
Ceremony and reception: Magnolia Hill Farm
Caterer: Sweet Carrot
Cake: Vallery Farmhouse Bakery
Florist:Foraged 774
Rentals: Sage Hill Rentals, Got Ya Covered Linens
Music and photo booth: Turn Up Columbus
Videographer: Prodigy Weddings
Stationery: Minted, The Printed Image
Signage:Redi Quik Signs
Transportation: Lucky Limo (Spencerville, Ohio)
Accommodations: Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris
Rehearsal dinner: Spires Social Brewing Co.
Bride’s attire: Stella York gown and a veil from Twirl, Jimmy Choo heels, custom Vans, accessories from Amazon
Bride’s hair and makeup: Taylor Mayberry of Authentic Strands, makeup by Amber Preston
Groom’s attire: Suit from Indochino, accessories from The Bold Bow Tie, custom Vans
Rings: Engagement ring from Argo & Lehne, wedding bands from Diamond Cellar
Bridesmaids’ attire: Sorella Vita gowns from Twirl
Flower girls’ attire: Dresses from David’s Bridal
Groomsmen’s attire: Dress pants, shirt, bow tie and suspenders from Indochino
Ring bearers’ attire: Suits from H&M