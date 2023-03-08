Real Columbus Wedding: Lauren and Anthony Montes

Sept. 2, 2022 | Lauren (Mandell) and Anthony Montes’ wedding day was full of surprises—in all the best ways. Anthony started things off by having custom Vans made for the two of them, complete with their monogram and the words “husband” and “wifey” on the backs. Little did he know, Lauren had a little trick of her own planned: She arranged for their dogs, Jax and Sawyer, to be at the ceremony! “The surprised look on his face and our friend who officiated us was priceless,” Lauren says.

Those were some of the most memorable parts of the day, she notes, along with the pre-ceremony first look and hearing each other’s vows, which they’d written themselves.

“Our wedding was the most perfect day celebrating with our favorite people,” she adds. “We could truly feel the love.”

Anthony got the last word in surprises, however, in a private final dance together to “Dressed up in White” by CAL. “It was the perfect end to the night of the most perfect day,” Lauren says.

The couple honeymooned in Hawaii following their big day.

