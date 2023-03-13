Real Columbus Wedding: Karisma and Michael Calvert
An Etsy-tastic Grandview wedding for “two goofy nerds who met on the internet and fell in love.”
Sept. 1, 2022 | Karisma (Drake) and Michael Calvert are, in Karisma’s words, “two goofy nerds who met on the internet and fell in love.” Eight years ago, Michael was “the last and best swipe right I ever made,” Karisma says, adding that their first date at Easton was nothing short of magical.
The proposal happened at the Constitution Gardens in Washington, D.C., a city the couple visit often. “[It was] just a quite romantic moment with just the two of us,” Karisma says. “I was too in shock to cry, but the joy felt was beyond exciting. I knew that I was going to finally marry my best friend.”
A bridal consultant at White of Dublin, Karisma is no stranger to the wedding industry. “Working with brides while being engaged myself was a wonderful time,” she notes.
Their Grandview wedding, which included just under 100 guests, featured a color palette of burgundy, navy, pink and neutral colors, and a boho-Bridgerton-romantic theme. Karisma and Michael honored their late grandfathers with a memory table, and Karisma’s uncle had the honor of giving her away. “We lived together when we were younger, and he looks just like my grandpa,” she says. “That was so special to me.”
Ultimately, she adds, the most memorable moment of the day was “finally saying ‘I do’ after our long, crazy journey together,” Karisma says. “If we can survive a pandemic in an apartment together for over a year, I think we should be alright.”
Vendors
Photographer: Samos Photography
Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Grand Event Center
Officiant:Together Forever Wedding Officiant
Cake: Vallery Farmhouse Bakery
Sola wood flowers:LilyOfAngeles on Etsy
Décor: Etsy shops SnowyOwlCraftShop (Funko Pops), WeddingNeonLights (sweetheart light), BlushandLumber (table numbers)
Music and photo booth: Buckeye Entertainment
Stationery: Minted, WreathLoveCo on Etsy (place cards)
Accommodations: Courtyard by Marriott Columbus OSU
Rehearsal dinner: Hofbräuhaus Columbus
Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown and a veil from White of Dublin, shoes from BurningArrowDesigns on Etsy, earrings from Macy’s
Bride’s hair and makeup: Lauren Wolff Hair Design, Leah Bennett
Groom’s attire: Suit from Pursuit, shoes from Macy’s
Rings: Diamonds Direct (bride), RingsByLux on Etsy (groom)
Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns
Bride and bridesmaids’ robes:SweetNovemberGift on Etsy
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank