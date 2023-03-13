Real Columbus Wedding: Karisma and Michael Calvert

Sept. 1, 2022 | Karisma (Drake) and Michael Calvert are, in Karisma’s words, “two goofy nerds who met on the internet and fell in love.” Eight years ago, Michael was “the last and best swipe right I ever made,” Karisma says, adding that their first date at Easton was nothing short of magical.

The proposal happened at the Constitution Gardens in Washington, D.C., a city the couple visit often. “[It was] just a quite romantic moment with just the two of us,” Karisma says. “I was too in shock to cry, but the joy felt was beyond exciting. I knew that I was going to finally marry my best friend.”

A bridal consultant at White of Dublin, Karisma is no stranger to the wedding industry. “Working with brides while being engaged myself was a wonderful time,” she notes.

Their Grandview wedding, which included just under 100 guests, featured a color palette of burgundy, navy, pink and neutral colors, and a boho-Bridgerton-romantic theme. Karisma and Michael honored their late grandfathers with a memory table, and Karisma’s uncle had the honor of giving her away. “We lived together when we were younger, and he looks just like my grandpa,” she says. “That was so special to me.”

Ultimately, she adds, the most memorable moment of the day was “finally saying ‘I do’ after our long, crazy journey together,” Karisma says. “If we can survive a pandemic in an apartment together for over a year, I think we should be alright.”

Vendors

Photographer: Samos Photography

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Grand Event Center

Officiant:Together Forever Wedding Officiant

Cake: Vallery Farmhouse Bakery

Sola wood flowers:LilyOfAngeles on Etsy

Décor: Etsy shops SnowyOwlCraftShop (Funko Pops), WeddingNeonLights (sweetheart light), BlushandLumber (table numbers)

Music and photo booth: Buckeye Entertainment

Stationery: Minted, WreathLoveCo on Etsy (place cards)

Accommodations: Courtyard by Marriott Columbus OSU

Rehearsal dinner: Hofbräuhaus Columbus

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown and a veil from White of Dublin, shoes from BurningArrowDesigns on Etsy, earrings from Macy’s

Bride’s hair and makeup: Lauren Wolff Hair Design, Leah Bennett

Groom’s attire: Suit from Pursuit, shoes from Macy’s

Rings: Diamonds Direct (bride), RingsByLux on Etsy (groom)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns

Bride and bridesmaids’ robes:SweetNovemberGift on Etsy

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank