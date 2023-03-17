REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Abby and Hunter Smith

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Abby and Hunter Smith married on July 2, 2022, at Swan Lake Event Center.

July 2, 2022 | Abby (King) and Hunter Smith met on Bumble in 2019, and it wasn’t long before they knew they’d found “the one.” Hunter’s proposal came the following year, in December, at Vaso in Dublin, under the guise of a surprise birthday party for a friend. When they arrived, “everything was already set up for the proposal,” Abby recalls. “I even had family and friends hiding under tables that I walked right past on the way in!” 

A year and a half later, she and Hunter said “I do” at Swan Lake Event Center in Powell. Their day included a first look and private vow exchange before the ceremony, which Abby’s uncle officiated, as well as a signature drink called the Ollie that paid homage to their pup. Family photos adorned the reception on what Abby calls the “generations of love wall.” 

For Abby, the most memorable moment of the entire day was their first dance to George Strait’s “Carried Away.” She and Hunter honeymooned in Jamaica following the wedding. 

Vendors 

Photographer: Julia Justice Photo & Co. 

Ceremony and reception: Swan Lake Event Center 

Caterer: Creative Cuisine 

Cake: The Suisse Shop Bakery 

Florist:Dixie Hummell 

Ceremony and cocktail hour music: Columbus String Quartet 

Reception music: DJ Flair 

Videographer: Remington Place Productions 

Photo booth: Derk’s Works Fauxtobooth 

Stationery: Zazzle and Etsy 

Bride’s attire: Gown and veil from Tie the Knot Boutique (Bradenton, Florida), shoes from Nordstrom, accessories from Etsy 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Lauren Wolff Hair Design and Audrey Hummel  

Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse 

Rings: Carioti Jewlers 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Wendy’s Bridal 

Flower girl’s attire: Dress from Etsy 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse 

Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from Amazon 