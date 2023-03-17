Real Columbus Wedding: Abby and Hunter Smith

July 2, 2022 | Abby (King) and Hunter Smith met on Bumble in 2019, and it wasn’t long before they knew they’d found “the one.” Hunter’s proposal came the following year, in December, at Vaso in Dublin, under the guise of a surprise birthday party for a friend. When they arrived, “everything was already set up for the proposal,” Abby recalls. “I even had family and friends hiding under tables that I walked right past on the way in!”

A year and a half later, she and Hunter said “I do” at Swan Lake Event Center in Powell. Their day included a first look and private vow exchange before the ceremony, which Abby’s uncle officiated, as well as a signature drink called the Ollie that paid homage to their pup. Family photos adorned the reception on what Abby calls the “generations of love wall.”

For Abby, the most memorable moment of the entire day was their first dance to George Strait’s “Carried Away.” She and Hunter honeymooned in Jamaica following the wedding.

Vendors

