Real Columbus Wedding: Mary and William Wright
A day celebrating family and history
Sept. 17, 2022 | Mary (Miehls) and William Wright have a long history—so long, in fact, that by the time they celebrated with a wedding ceremony and reception last year, they’d already been legally married for six years and had a growing family of three daughters. They originally met at Autumn Rose Horse Farm, “years ago,” Mary says, “and it was love at first sight!” Will proposed during a trip to Paris, atop the Eiffel Tower, and the couple began building their life together.
Their three daughters participated in their wedding ceremony at Dublin Presbyterian Church, which lead to many of the day’s highlights, according to Mary. In addition to being their parents’ flower girls, the daughters sang “Here I Am to Worship” during the ceremony.
Family played key roles in other ways that day, including the vintage dress Mary wore for the ceremony. (Read more about that in our story about wearing vintage and heirloom wedding gowns.) Wearing that gown “was beyond a dream,” Mary says. “The entire day felt like such a fairy tale.”
Ultimately, she adds, being able “to finally celebrate our wedding after all these years was well worth the wait,” particularly because it enabled her and Will’s daughters to be part of the day and see what real, lasting love is all about.
Vendors
Photographer: Belinda Jean Photography
Ceremony:Dublin Presbyterian Church
Reception: Miehls’ family home
Caterer: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events
Desserts: Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co., Pistacia Vera
Florist:The Flowerman
Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens
Music: Bluewater Kings Band
Videographer: SCM Weddings
Stationery: Dogwood Hill
Rehearsal dinner: The Club at Córazon
Sunday brunch: Miehls’ family home, catering by Bob Evans
Bride’s attire: Family heirloom gown and veil, Manolo Blahnik shoes (ceremony), Monique Lhuillier gown from La Jeune Mariee, Vivi Embellish headpiece, Emmy London shoes (reception)
Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair:Penzone Salons + Spas
Groom’s attire: Custom Jos. A. Bank suit, Brinks Hattery cowboy hat, Rios of Mercedes boots
Rings: Emi Conner Jewelry (bride), Staghead Designs (groom)
Bridesmaids’ attire: Smith and Quinn
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank