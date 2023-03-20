Real Columbus Wedding: Mary and William Wright

Sept. 17, 2022 | Mary (Miehls) and William Wright have a long history—so long, in fact, that by the time they celebrated with a wedding ceremony and reception last year, they’d already been legally married for six years and had a growing family of three daughters. They originally met at Autumn Rose Horse Farm, “years ago,” Mary says, “and it was love at first sight!” Will proposed during a trip to Paris, atop the Eiffel Tower, and the couple began building their life together.

Their three daughters participated in their wedding ceremony at Dublin Presbyterian Church, which lead to many of the day’s highlights, according to Mary. In addition to being their parents’ flower girls, the daughters sang “Here I Am to Worship” during the ceremony.

Family played key roles in other ways that day, including the vintage dress Mary wore for the ceremony. (Read more about that in our story about wearing vintage and heirloom wedding gowns.) Wearing that gown “was beyond a dream,” Mary says. “The entire day felt like such a fairy tale.”

Ultimately, she adds, being able “to finally celebrate our wedding after all these years was well worth the wait,” particularly because it enabled her and Will’s daughters to be part of the day and see what real, lasting love is all about.

Vendors

Photographer: Belinda Jean Photography

Ceremony:Dublin Presbyterian Church

Reception: Miehls’ family home

Caterer: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

Desserts: Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co., Pistacia Vera

Florist:The Flowerman

Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens

Music: Bluewater Kings Band

Videographer: SCM Weddings

Stationery: Dogwood Hill

Rehearsal dinner: The Club at Córazon

Sunday brunch: Miehls’ family home, catering by Bob Evans

Bride’s attire: Family heirloom gown and veil, Manolo Blahnik shoes (ceremony), Monique Lhuillier gown from La Jeune Mariee, Vivi Embellish headpiece, Emmy London shoes (reception)

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair:Penzone Salons + Spas

Groom’s attire: Custom Jos. A. Bank suit, Brinks Hattery cowboy hat, Rios of Mercedes boots

Rings: Emi Conner Jewelry (bride), Staghead Designs (groom)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Smith and Quinn

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank