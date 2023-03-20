REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Mary and William Wright

A day celebrating family and history

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Mary and William Wright married on Sept. 17, 2022, at Dublin Presbyterian Church, with a reception following at a family member’s home.

Sept. 17, 2022 | Mary (Miehls) and William Wright have a long history—so long, in fact, that by the time they celebrated with a wedding ceremony and reception last year, they’d already been legally married for six years and had a growing family of three daughters. They originally met at Autumn Rose Horse Farm, “years ago,” Mary says, “and it was love at first sight!” Will proposed during a trip to Paris, atop the Eiffel Tower, and the couple began building their life together. 

Their three daughters participated in their wedding ceremony at Dublin Presbyterian Church, which lead to many of the day’s highlights, according to Mary. In addition to being their parents’ flower girls, the daughters sang “Here I Am to Worship” during the ceremony. 

Family played key roles in other ways that day, including the vintage dress Mary wore for the ceremony. (Read more about that in our story about wearing vintage and heirloom wedding gowns.) Wearing that gown “was beyond a dream,” Mary says. “The entire day felt like such a fairy tale.” 

Ultimately, she adds, being able “to finally celebrate our wedding after all these years was well worth the wait,” particularly because it enabled her and Will’s daughters to be part of the day and see what real, lasting love is all about. 

Vendors 

Photographer: Belinda Jean Photography 

Ceremony:Dublin Presbyterian Church 

Reception: Miehls’ family home 

Caterer: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events 

Desserts: Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co., Pistacia Vera 

Florist:The Flowerman 

Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens 

Music: Bluewater Kings Band 

Videographer: SCM Weddings 

Stationery: Dogwood Hill 

Rehearsal dinner: The Club at Córazon 

Sunday brunch: Miehls’ family home, catering by Bob Evans 

Bride’s attire: Family heirloom gown and veil, Manolo Blahnik shoes (ceremony), Monique Lhuillier gown from La Jeune Mariee, Vivi Embellish headpiece, Emmy London shoes (reception) 

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners 

Bride’s hair:Penzone Salons + Spas 

Groom’s attire: Custom Jos. A. Bank suit, Brinks Hattery cowboy hat, Rios of Mercedes boots 

Rings: Emi Conner Jewelry (bride), Staghead Designs (groom) 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Smith and Quinn 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank 