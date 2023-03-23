Real Columbus Wedding: Claire and Austin Scheutz

July 2, 2022 | Claire (Snowball) and Austin Schuetz’s history is longer than most; it began before they were even born! “Our moms were best friends and worked together,” Claire says. “We grew up until about 11 years old having play dates, zoo trips and growing up together.”

At that point, Austin’s family moved first to Florida, then to Texas. Their moms stayed in touch, but Claire and Austin didn’t. Then, in 2019, Claire’s father surprised the family with a trip to San Antonio, where Austin and his family were living. The families ended up walking along the city’s riverwalk after a meal together.

“While walking, Austin and I started talking and just kept getting to know each other, as adults instead of kids,” Claire says. “After the evening ended, I followed Austin on Instagram, and he messaged me instantly. We never stopped talking and started dating a little over a month later.”

In spring 2020, Claire traveled back to Texas for spring break … and ended up staying there for three months as the country went into pandemic mode. That fall, Austin moved to Columbus, and the couple began building a life together.

On Jan. 29, 2022, Austin planned an entire day’s worth of activities for Claire and himself, from brunch to the interactive Van Gogh exhibit on display at Polaris and more. Little did Claire know, two friends were at the couple’s home, decorating it for an intimate proposal to cap off the day.

“He knew I appreciate the small moments of just us and didn’t want a big, public proposal, and he made it perfect,” Claire says. “When we walked in, rose petals were covering the floor, balloons were floating with pictures of us from our childhood and dating, and on the counter were light up letters that spelled ‘marry me.’ ” The friends who helped with decorations ended up serving as the couple’s best man and maid of honor.

On the big day, the couple incorporated plenty of personal elements, from serving beer from Twin Oast Brewing, which is owned by Austin’s extended family, to naming their signature cocktails after their pups, Crush and Scarlet. Austin’s dad helped with their unity ceremony as well, building an interactive display piece based on Ecclesiastes 4:12, which compares a marriage to a cord of three strands—the couple and God—that is not easily broken.

The day was bookended by two particularly memorable moments, Claire says. The first was during the ceremony, when she and Austin were turned to their guests “to take in all of the people we love that were there for us; after the pandemic, having everyone we love in one place was so special to us,” she says. The second moment was the private last dance the newlyweds shared while guests were setting up their sparkler exit. “Our photographers and videographers caught a few glimpses,” Claire notes, “but we had the dance floor to ourselves, and it was a dance we will remember forever!”

Vendors

Photographer:Oh Miss Meghan Photography

Planner:Rooted Together

Ceremony and reception:Magnolia Hill Farm

Caterer:Metro Cuisine

Mobile bar: Tonic Taps (now closed)

Desserts:The Cheesecake Girl

Florist:Passiflora Studio

Rentals:Aiden & Grace

Music: Josh Staley Productions

Videographer: Olivü Wedding Co.

Stationery:Minted, Etsy

Transportation:Xtreme Limo

Accommodations:Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel

Rehearsal dinner:Napa Kitchen + Bar

Sunday brunch: Private residence, catered by Broke Johnny Food Truck

Bride’s attire:Daalarna gown and a veil from B. Loved Bridal Boutique, alterations by Carolyn Fang, shoes from Anthropologie, accessories from Pandora and Etsy

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s makeup:Radiate Studio (formerly Beauty by Mikaela Renee)

Groom’s attire: Suit from Ticknors, Azazie tie, Allen Edmonds belt and shoes, Tissot watch

Rings:Worthington Jewelers; Claire’s ring features the center stone from her grandmother’s engagement ring

Bridesmaids’ and flower girls’ attire:Azazie

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Ticknors