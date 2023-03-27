Real Columbus Wedding: Taylor and Zach Parfitt

July 30, 2021 | Life doesn’t always go according to plan, but Taylor (Smith) and Zach Parfitt know that sometimes, a revised plan can be better than the original idea. The pair met in 2014, when they were set up by a mutual friend for Taylor’s sorority formal with Kappa Kappa Gamma. “I called my mom the next day and told her I was going to marry him,” Taylor says.

Needless to say, the blind date was a success. Eventually, Zach concocted a plan to propose while on vacation in Florida in December 2018. When the destination changed to New York City, Zach pivoted to Plan B: popping the question in front of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. When heavy crowds thwarted that idea, too, Zach tried plans C and D at two other locations, before finally finding success with a proposal at the (now-shuttered) Morimoto, where he’d planned a celebratory dinner.

The backup plan motif carried into the wedding itself, which was originally scheduled for July 2020 but scuttled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The following year, that Plan B worked out, and the pair were married in a day that focused on family and friends.

Personal touches included using Taylor’s aunt’s margarita recipe as the signature drink, and a first song selection—Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”—based on Zach learning to play the song on guitar for Taylor early in their relationship.

Highlights of the day, Taylor says, included the “very thoughtful” speeches at the reception, as well as taking in the sight of their guests at both the ceremony and reception.

“Despite all of the postponement and re-planning, it was one of the best days of our lives,” she notes.

