Real Columbus Wedding: Morgan Taylor and Seth Miller

July 9, 2022 | After meeting through a mutual friend in December 2017, Morgan Taylor and Seth Miller quickly knew they had found a good partner in the other.

“We were inseparable after that, traveling together, seeing live music together, and always laughing,” Morgan says. “We moved in together fairly quickly and soon adopted our first dog, Arlo. We adopted Ralph last January [2021], and quickly ran out of space—we purchased a home this past year [also 2021] and absolutely love it! We never looked back and never thought twice about anything.”

The weekend after taking possession of their new home, they spent a long day ripping up carpet and cleaning. After retrieving their dogs and some dinner supplies from their rental, they returned to the home for dinner. “I had a feeling [the proposal] was coming, since we had designed my engagement ring together,” Morgan notes, “so I grabbed some nicer glassware, just in case!” Sure enough, that evening, Seth called her into one of the rooms of the house, where he was waiting on one knee.

“It was a really special moment during all the chaos that was surrounded by purchasing this home—which was our first and we did sight unseen, given the market—and I loved that it was just our little family in a completely unkept manner,” Morgan says.

For their wedding day, Morgan and Seth settled on a theme they called “wooded whimsy.”

“It was inviting and familiar, but it was important to us that we included a level of sophistication and elegance,” she says.

The day was full of other personal details. Morgan, a fashion designer, designed all of the stationery, signage, centerpieces and more. And family members were heavily involved in the event. Morgan’s dad officiated the ceremony, during which Seth’s grandfather, a pastor, delivered a reading and blessing. Morgan changed into her mother’s wedding gown minutes before the ceremony as a surprise. (Read more about that decision in our story about wearing vintage gowns.)

“It was so special to me for her dress to be a part of the day, especially as my dad was officiating our wedding,” Morgan says. “They have had such a beautiful marriage, and I have had the pleasure of watching them grow and laugh together, [so] I knew I wanted to get married in my mother's dress versus just taking a piece from it.” Even the couple’s dogs were honored on-site, though they couldn’t be there in the fur, with doggie biscuit bags for guests to take home to their own pups.

In lieu of signing a traditional guest book, guests left recorded voice messages on a vintage phone. “Wow, was that hilarious,” Morgan recalls. “We got so many voicemails throughout the night, ordering pizzas or burgers and fries.”

Ultimately, she adds, she submitted her wedding for publication mostly “as a way to thank our vendors and everyone who made the day possible—it's such an amazing gift to have amazing people in our lives,” she says. “We couldn’t have asked for a better day to share with everyone.”

Vendors

Photographer: Annie Darr Photo + Film

Ceremony and reception: Crockett’s Run (Logan)

Caterer: Russo’s Catering & Events (Zanesville)

Bar services: Sunshine Wine Mobile Bar

Cake: Cheesecake Connection Bakery

Florist:Blümen

Rentals: Tent and linens from Party Plus (Lancaster), vintage plates and silverware from Sunshine Wine

Music:Arch City Lights (solo violinist for ceremony, jazz trio for cocktail hour, seven-piece band with horns for reception)

Videographer: Pages of Samuel

Stationery: DIY

Transportation: Fun Bus

Accommodations: Crockett’s Run cabins and Holiday Inn Express Hocking Hills-Logan (Logan)

Rehearsal dinner: Crockett’s Run, with catering from Russo’s

Bride’s attire: Mother’s gown with alterations by Carolyn Fang for ceremony, Mikaella gown from La Jeune Mariee for reception, Toni Federici veil from La Jeune Mariee, Abercrombie & Fitch heels, pearl hair pins from The Project Label on Etsy

Gown cleaning/preservation:Bart’s Dry Cleaning

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Jessica Williams, makeup by Let’s Do Makeup and Hair (Dayton)

Groom’s attire: Custom Tom James suit, bowtie from The Tie Bar, Cole Haan shoes

Rings: Alexander’s Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Anthropologie, Reformation, Fame and Partners

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank