Real Columbus Wedding: Caroline Edwards and Frank Epitropoulos

July 9, 2022 | Some couples pair a local mini-mony with a destination wedding; Caroline Edwards and Frank Epitropoulos opted for two destination weddings of a sort. The residents of Nashville suburb Franklin, Tennessee, traveled to Columbus for a ceremony and small afterparty with 160 guests, then headed to the Bahamas the following week for a slightly smaller destination wedding with their families.

The dual weddings were well-earned; the couple met and began dating in high school and were together for 11 years before tying the knot. To propose, Frank took Caroline to a rooftop in Nashville at sunset, where he surprised her with the big question and the presence of both his and her families.

The locations for both the ceremony and afterparty in Columbus are special to the couple, Caroline says, and the entire day revolved around family. Their dogs made a guest appearance in the form of illustrations on the napkins, and dancing and spending time with loved ones was a highlight of the day, she adds. The afterparty at Lower.com Field included dancing, but the formal reception events—first dance, cake cutting and the like—were saved for the event in the Bahamas, which also served as the couple’s honeymoon.

