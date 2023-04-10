Real Columbus Wedding: Miranda and Kelvin Brown

April 9, 2022 | A 2017 research project at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute is what first brought Miranda (Johnson) and Kelvin Brown into each others’ lives.

“Initially, our interactions were purely that of coworkers, having friendly conversation in passing and during department meetings,” the couple wrote on their wedding website. “As time elapsed, we started to engage in more meaningful conversation and realized we had a multitude of things in common: We were both left-handed, played basketball in high school, majored in biology during our undergraduate careers, and wanted to spend our professional careers in medicine dedicated to helping our patients.”

Those shared commonalities and passions led to the pair becoming best friends before deciding to evolve their relationship further. Interestingly, their first official date took place just days before they were to part ways to continue their education. While they initially lost touch, they reconnected and prioritized seeing one another monthly, despite the distance.

“Through inclement weather, hectic schedules, and most importantly, the pandemic of COVID-19, we were relentless in overcoming any obstacle that stood before us,” they say on their website. “Our journey to marriage has been one completely guided by God.”

Kelvin proposed on Jan. 1, 2021, in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Under the pretense of meeting his sister and brother-in-law for dinner, he dropped to one knee as they strolled through a nearby park. “After he proposed, a photographer and his family came from around the corner cheering for us,” Miranda remembers.

Fifteen months later, with both Miranda and Kelvin residing in Columbus once more, the pair were married in a meaningful ceremony at Jorgensen Farms. “With God becoming more entrenched in the foundation of our relationship, we are letting Him guide our way,” the couple says.

Vendors

Photographer: Jessica Miller Photography

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove

Cake: Capital City Cakes

Florist:Petals & Leaves

Favors/late-night bites:Al’s Delicious Popcorn

Ceremony music: Harpist Tiffany Jones

Cocktail hour and reception music: Josh Staley Productions

Videographer: Kodjoarts

Photo booth: On Point Magic Mirror

Stationery: Minted

Transportation: Xtreme Limo

Accommodations: Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel

Rehearsal dinner: The Goat New Albany

Bride’s attire: Justin Alexander gown from Blush Bridal (Cincinnati), shoes from David’s Bridal

Bride’s hair: Clean Curl Studio

Groom’s attire: Calvin Klein suit from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Kay Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ and flower girl’s attire: Azazie gowns

Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse