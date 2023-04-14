Real Columbus Wedding: Kathleen and Ross Pfeil

Aug. 28, 2021 | College sweethearts Kathleen (Flavin) and Ross Pfeil first locked eyes at Otterbein University in 2015; four years later, they decided to spend the rest of their lives together after Ross popped the question at Kathleen’s parents’ dock at Tennessee’s Norris Lake.

On the big day, Kathleen incorporated materials from close family members: Parts of her mother’s wedding dress became the ring bearer’s pillow, and she sewed her grandfather’s handkerchief into the underside of her dress (along with an embroidered “Go X!” to honor her favorite team, Xavier University) as her “something blue.”

“Everyone had so much fun,” she says of the day. “The photo booth was an absolute hit and I have some amazing pictures from that.” Kathleen also notes that she loved taking the time to visit each table and get a quick photo with its occupants.

“I also loved the throwing of flower petals as we left the ceremony as Mr. and Mrs., because it made us smile from ear to ear,” she says. “The pictures are amazing.”

