Real Columbus Wedding: Audrey Kromer and Todd Kunze

Aug. 13, 2022 | Auto-renewals are a pain, and even Audrey Kromer admits that it was “somewhat annoying” when her Match subscription auto-renewed in the summer of 2020. But it was all for the best for her and Todd Kunze, as it turns out: “Todd's profile was the first one suggested to me, and I remember thinking, ‘I need to get out of the house,’ ” she says. “We were both nervous and unsure of dating norms during COVID, but we fell into easy conversation almost immediately. Neither of us expected to meet our partner, but by the time we said goodnight we knew we had found someone special.”

In January 2022, the two were watching the snow fall and enjoying some music at home—Todd builds speakers, so they were utilizing their custom “listening spot,” Audrey says—when Todd decided it was the perfect time to propose. “It was sweet and spontaneous,” Audrey remembers.

“Todd and I immediately bonded over our shared values, in particular the love we have for our families,” Audrey says. “We wanted our wedding to feel like the summer backyard parties of our childhoods, so having fun was most important!” To that end, they opened the bar before the ceremony, and post-dinner entertainment included lawn games and a bonfire.

Another important element to include was a classic car. “I grew up going to classic car shows with my dad, and Todd is a 20-year member of the Sports Car Club of America, so a great car was a must for our wedding,” Audrey says. “My dad and I made our grand entrance [to the ceremony] by driving us to the top of the aisle in his 1950 Buick. That car has been used in many weddings, including when my parents were married, so we were lucky to continue that tradition.”

The ceremony itself was the highlight of the day for both Todd and Audrey, she continues. “When I stepped out of the car, he let out an excited whoop, and I laughed away all my nerves,” Audrey says. “Todd's cousin officiated and included so many warm, funny and personal stories. She helped us design a ceremony that reflected us as a couple, and her talent for making moments special truly shined.”

Vendors

Photographer: Studio Ayla

Ceremony and reception: Wren Farm

Caterer: Hudson’s Edge Catering & Events

Desserts:Graeter’s Ice Cream, Swiss Maid Bakery and homemade treats

Florist:Hilliard Floral Design

Music:Matty Monk

Stationery: Minted

Rehearsal dinner: High Bank Distillery Co.

Bride’s attire: Maggie Sottero gown from Wendy’s Bridal, shoes from Birdies, accessories from Etsy

Bride’s hair and makeup: Jane Polshcha

Groom’s attire: Suit from Jos. A. Bank

Rings: Scott's Custom Jewelers

Wedding party’s attire: Own gowns and suits